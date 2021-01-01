Between a Super Bowl championship for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Northwest Missouri State men ending the 2020 year with a perfect season, local sports saw a major disruption due to COVID-19.

With guidelines in place to allow sports to function as Missouri still deals with the pandemic, there are a number of storylines to pay attention to in 2021.

Here is what to keep an eye on:

1. Chiefs chase 2nd straight Super Bowl

Kansas City ended the 50-year drought in Miami, and they’re the favorites to return to Florida to do so in Tampa Bay. The Chiefs wrapped up the AFC’s No. 1 seed and will play at Arrowhead up until Super Bowl LV. No team has repeated as Super Bowl champions in nearly two decades.

2. Royals begin post-Alex Gordon journey

Kansas City will take the field without the future team hall-of-famer on the roster for the first time since 2007. The Royals enter Mike Matheny’s second year boasting a youthful roster and exciting minor league prospects, including last year’s selection in Bobby Witt Jr.

3. Kansas basketball tries for title

The Jayhawks might have been the favorite to win the national championship before COVID canceled last year’s tournament. The Jayhawks enter 2021 in the top 5 in the nation and with a chance to claim a one seed.

4. Northwest men continue winning ways

The Northwest men didn’t lose a game in 2020 and have been the unanimous No. 1 so far this season. They’re trip to the postseason revolves around Trevor Hudgins and Ryan Hawkins, two national player of the year candidates.

5. Missouri Western men try to break through

After finishing fourth in the MIAA last season, the Griffons have the talent and experience to make a run in the regular season and MIAA Tournament. Led by All-MIAA guard Tyrell Carroll and freshman of the year Will Eames, Will Martin’s first year has potential to be historic.

6. MIAA schools welcome back spring sports

The MIAA saw sports canceled in mid-March due to COVID, leaving softball, baseball and other programs without the opportunity to complete much of the season. They are scheduled to return for championship campaigns, along with regular seasons for volleyball and soccer.

7. Area basketball looks to contend

The East Buch girls and Jefferson boys were victorious at state last year. Both Platte Valley teams have an opportunity to make deep runs, while a healthy East Buch team late in the season, as well as sneaky teams at Mid-Buchanan, could be alive come March.

8. City basketball tries to repeat deep runs

The Central girls are finding a rhythm after a rough start following last season’s sectional run. After last year’s quarterfinal trip, the Lafayette boys bring a new cast of leaders into the season looking to repeat the performance.

9. Sundell wraps up historic career

Maryville senior Serena Sundell will finish her career among the best in northwest Missouri history, already claiming the all-time scoring record at her school. After going to the quarterfinals last year, she will try for more before leaving for Kansas State.

10. Spring sports make a return

MSHSAA schools had spring sports canceled before the seasons could even start in 2020. Basketball, track and field and multiple other sports are expected to get that opportunity come March.

11. Mustangs hit the diamond

The St. Joseph Mustangs didn’t get their chance to defend their MINK title in 2020 with the cancelation of the summer season. Johnny Coy’s third season will have similar expectations.

12. Training camp returns to St. Joe

WIth COVID forcing NFL teams to remain on their home sites, the Chiefs didn’t get to celebrate their championship in St. Joseph for training camp in the summer of 2020. There’s still plenty of time before training camp locations will be discussed in 2021, but a return to Missouri Western would be monumental for the Chiefs Kingdom and.

13. City football searching for competitiveness

St. Joseph football struggled in 2020, and only two teams competed in the playoffs due to COVID quarantines. With a push for middle school football in the coming years and it appearing there won’t be any coaching changes, 2021 has a chance to begin sparking momentum.

14. Mid-Buch football looks to continue dominance

The Dragons have been to three-straight semifinals and appeared in the championship game for the first time last month. They have an exceptional three-year run under quarterback Javan Noyes, though new faces will lead Aaron Fritz’s team in the next era.

15. Bearcat football tries to stay atop MIAA

Northwest football would’ve came into 2020 as the favorites to win another conference title after a trip to the regional finals in 2019. Northwest had two scrimmages canceled in the fall due to COVID-19 but could give a glimpse at the team with spring exhibition action.

16. Griffon football searches for breakout year

Missouri Western was a shell of itself in its two fall appearances due to injuries and COVID-19, resulting in losses to Central Arkansas and Pitt State. The Griffons have won back-to-back bowl games and will take the field with a new regular season starting quarterback in Anthony Vespo.

17. Chiefs face roster decisions

The Chiefs have multiple pending free agents in Daniel Sorenson, Damien Wilson and Sammy Watkins. Mitchell Schwartz’s future is foggy after missing most of the season with a back injury. The Chiefs currently have $195 million in salary cap, which could be forced to drop due to revenue lost during COVID-19.

18. D-1 programs search for identities

Mizzou football overachieved expectations in Eli Drinkwitz’s first season with a freshman starting quarterback, setting up a bright future in Columbia. Kansas State showed promise before losing five-straight games to end the year, and Kansas went 0-9 in Les Miles’ second year, leaving room to grow for the two Sunflower State programs.

19. Fans return in full force

Every sport has seen limited attendance dating back to March. As the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out, the latter part of 2021 could see sporting events in the United States return to normalcy.

20. Women’s basketball programs on the rise

The Northwest Missouri State women have a young nucleus ready to compete in the coming years, while Candi Whitaker’s group at Missouri Western is optimistic for the future around a group of six freshmen.

21. Benedictine football searches for new coach

For the first time in four decades, a coach not named Larry Wilcox will guide the Ravens after he announced his retirement following 2020. The Ravens are just a few years removed from appearing in the national championship.