Sports Briefs

2022 St. Joseph All-City Basketball Teams

Girls All-City

1st Team

Ella Moody Central 12 MVP

Kianna Herrera LeBlond 12

Jaida Cox Benton 12

Kelsey Johnson Benton 11

Teegan Broaden Central 11

Tatum Studer LeBlond 11

2nd Team

Peyton Anderson Benton 11

Charlize Broaden Central 11

Talicia Byrd Lafayette 10

Chloe Burnham SJCS 10

Avery Barber Central 11

Shae Lewis LeBlond 11

Boys All-City

1st Team

Camden Bennett Lafayette 11 MVP

Kason Mauzey Benton 12

Chris Guldan LeBlond 12

Allan Coy Benton 12

Mikey Thomas Lafayette 11

Carson Bowman SJCS 12

2nd Team

Jake Korell LeBlond 11

Trey Main Central 12

Drake Davison Lafayette 12

Myles Bachali Benton 9

Camden Lutz SJCS 12

Stone Wetlaufer Central 11

