2022 St. Joseph All-City Basketball Teams
Girls All-City
1st Team
Ella Moody Central 12 MVP
Kianna Herrera LeBlond 12
Jaida Cox Benton 12
Kelsey Johnson Benton 11
Teegan Broaden Central 11
Tatum Studer LeBlond 11
2nd Team
Peyton Anderson Benton 11
Charlize Broaden Central 11
Talicia Byrd Lafayette 10
Chloe Burnham SJCS 10
Avery Barber Central 11
Shae Lewis LeBlond 11
Boys All-City
1st Team
Camden Bennett Lafayette 11 MVP
Kason Mauzey Benton 12
Chris Guldan LeBlond 12
Allan Coy Benton 12
Mikey Thomas Lafayette 11
Carson Bowman SJCS 12
2nd Team
Jake Korell LeBlond 11
Trey Main Central 12
Drake Davison Lafayette 12
Myles Bachali Benton 9
Camden Lutz SJCS 12
Stone Wetlaufer Central 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.