Wrestling
Brandon Zenner | News-Press NOW
 
WeightNameSchoolGrade
100Delanie SmithMid-BuchananFr.
105Isa-Bella MendozaLafayetteSr.
110Haley Sampson*Mid-BuchananSr.
115Ariana HartiganMid-BuchananJr.
120Jordan DiercksLathropSo.
125Jaclyn RiedingerNorth AndrewJr.
130Molly StantonMid-BuchananFr.
135Tatum Levendahl**BentonSr.
141Layson HafleyMid-BuchananSr.
149Justice BrewerCameronSo.
159Taylor OwenSavannahSr.
174Payge FullerPlattsburgSr.
194Hollie HedgpethCameronJr.
235Jacey HudsonTrentonFr.
Coach of the Year = Jake Rumpf, Mid-Buchanan
*Denotes Area Wrestler of the Year
**Denotes City Wrestler of the Year

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.