2022 ANPN Girls Bball
Brandon Zenner | News-Press NOW
 
1st team
NameSchoolGrade
Jaida CoxBentonSr.
Kelsey JohnsonBentonJr.
Kianna HerreraBishop LeBlondSr.
Tatum StuderBishop LeBlondJr.
Ella Moody**CentralSr.
Jolie BondererChillicotheSo.
Gracie Kelsey*East BuchananJr.
Rylee VierthalerMaryvilleJr.
Maggie CollinsPlatte ValleySo.
Jaclyn PappertPlatte ValleySr.
   
2nd team
NameSchoolGrade
Peyton AndersonBentonJr.
Shae LewisBishop LeBlondJr.
Avery BarberCentralJr.
Teegan BroadenCentralJr.
Charlize BroadenCentralJr.
Anastyn PettlonMaryvilleJr.
Webby BaileyPattonsburgSr.
Brylie AnglePlatte ValleySo.
Stephanie TurpinPlatte ValleySr.
Lexi CraigStanberrySr.
   
3rd Team
NameSchoolGrade
Lauren BurrightBentonSr.
Raylee HawkinsBraymerJr.
Essie HicksChillicotheSo.
Ashton CrockettDeKalbSr.
Natalie HedlundEast AtchisonJr.
Talicia ByrdLafayetteSo.
Keylie BeaneLathropSo.
Jordan ThorntonMid-BuchananJr.
Ava GrahamNodaway ValleyFr.
Jacquelyn ClineNorth NodawayJr.
Savannah BinghamPlattsburgSr.
Mary CopelandPoloSr.
Chloe BurnhamSJ ChristanSo.
Lexi McDanielSJ ChristianFr.
Hannah CarterSouth HarrisonSo.
   
Area Coach of the Year = Tyler Pedersen
City Coach of the Year = Chris Michaels
*Denotes Area Player of the Year
**Denotes City Player of the Year

The 2022 All-News-Press NOW girls basketball teams are highlighted by five City district champions, two state repeat winners from Platte Valley, area player of the year Gracie Kelsey and multiple All-Staters.

