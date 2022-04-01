Spencer Cunningham
Jacob Lang | News-Press NOW
 
WeightNameSchoolGrade
106Spencer CunninghamMid-BuchananFr.
113Caleb HuschCameronJr.
120Ryker SmithCameronSr.
126Dawson FansherNorth AndrewSr.
132Draken BennettMaysvilleSo.
138Hunter McAteeTrentonJr.
145Bishop RushBentonJr.
152Drystin DotsonLathropSr.
160Jay Greiner**LafayetteJr.
170Zach KellyMid-BuchananJr.
182Denton BillerMid-BuchananJr.
195Wade Stanton*Mid-BuchananJr.
220Caleb JohnsonTrentonSr.
285Seth CruzMid-BuchananJr.
Coach of the Year = Daniel Kountz, Mid-Buchanan
*Denotes Area Wrestler of the Year
**Denotes City Wrestler of the Year

