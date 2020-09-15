SEATTLE | The two-game series between the San Francisco Giants and Mariners in Seattle that was scheduled to start Tuesday night was postponed because of poor air quality caused by the West Coast wildfires.

While the air quality seemed to be improving somewhat Tuesday afternoon, Giants manager Gabe Kapler said both teams, Major League Baseball and the players’ union were all in agreement about the decision.

The teams will now play at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday and 4:10 p.m. Thursday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

The announcement came as forecasters called for smoke to reach very unhealthy levels in Western Washington through at least Thursday.