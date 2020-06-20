After weeks of closed down golf courses, cancellations and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 113th Annual Missouri Amateur Championship will begin on Monday at Ozarks National Golf Course in Hollister, Missouri.
This year’s field is made up of 172 players from across the state of Missouri.
Coming up just short in claiming last year’s Missouri Amateur Championship crown, Brad Nurski vies for his fourth title yet again.
The St. Joseph native’s son, Jaxon Nurski, joins the three-time Missouri Amateur champion in competition, as well as a handful of other local players including: Brian Haskell, Jake Mikesch, Brooks Jungbluth, Hank Lierz and Sam Schanze.
Another local father, son duo features Harry and Cole Roberts competing in the tournament together.
Missouri Western’s Lucas Horseman from Platte City also is entered to compete.
In last year’s tournament, Nurski tied for first place in the 2019 Missouri Stroke Play with Jason Landry and Chris Kovach.
Nurski’s match play record is in the top 10 all-time in Missouri.
Bishop LeBlond graduate Brooks Jungbluth also returns, after not advancing past the first round of match play in last year’s tournament.
Jungbluth became the fourth-youngest player to reach the Missouri Amateur final in 2018, placing second to Nurski. He also finished second at the 2018 Missouri Junior Am.
Competition will take place in two stages, qualifying rounds and championship rounds.
The practice round starts on Monday, with two qualifying rounds of 18-hole stroke play running from Tuesday, June 23, to Wednesday, June 24.
After those rounds, the field will be cut down to the top 64 players who will compete in 18-hole match play, starting Thursday, June 25.
The 2020 Missouri Amateur Champion will be crowned after the final 36 holes are played on Sunday, June 28.