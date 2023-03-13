Benton basketball trophy case

The only other Benton girls basketball team to capture a state championship besides the 2006-07 Cardinals was the 2015-16 Cardinals who went 32-0 and won the Class 4 state championship in double overtime.

It was nearly 16 years ago that the 2007 Benton Cardinals girls basketball team hoisted a state championship plaque, and their biggest celebration for that accomplishment could be in April.

The team that went 30-0 and won a state championship will be inducted as part of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame’s Kansas City Enshrinement on Apr. 23. While the feeling of winning the state title was a moment of seeing their hard work pay off. Former Cardinal senior Alicia Bell felt the moment came and went, but to reunite with her former teammates, she’s feels it could be greater than the day they left the court victorious.

