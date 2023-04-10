Missouri senate

Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, chats with Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, and Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, on the opening day of the 2023 session in January 

 Annelise Hanshaw | Missouri Independent

Ladbrokes, the London gambling house where bets can be placed on anything from badminton matches to whether Ron DeSantis will be elected vice president in 2024, isn’t offering odds on Missouri adopting sports betting.

But the top Republican and Democrat in the state Senate agreed last week that the chances are slim with only five weeks remaining in this year’s session. That pessimistic assessment was made the morning after the chamber spent eight hours arguing about how and whether to expand gambling in the state.

