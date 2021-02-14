Flaherty, Soroka win in salary arbitration, Yarbrough loses

NEW YORK | St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty and Atlanta pitcher Mike Soroka won their salary arbitration cases on Saturday, and Tampa Bay reliever Ryan Yarbrough lost.

Flaherty was awarded a raise from from $604,500 to $3.9 million by arbitrators Howard Edelman, Steven Wolf and Walt De Treux, who heard arguments Feb. 5. The Cardinals had submitted $3 million.

Soroka was given a raise from $583,500 to $2.8 million by arbitrators Frederic Horowitz, Margaret Brogan and Robert Herzog, who heard arguments Friday. The Braves had argued for $2.1 million.

Yarbrough received a raise from $578,500 to $2.3 million from arbitrators Allen Ponak, Mark Burstein and Jules Bloch rather than his request for $3.1 million.

Players and teams have split six decisions. The New York Mets defeated third baseman and outfielder J.D. Davis and the Baltimore Orioles beat outfielder Anthony Santander. First baseman Ji-Man Choi defeated the Rays.

Four players remain scheduled for hearings next week: Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ, San Francisco second baseman Donovan Solano and Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson.

All cases are being argued over Zoom this year due to the pandemic rather than in person.

Daughter of Bills, Sabres owners into 1st Slam quarterfinal

MELBOURNE, Australia | Jessica Pegula’s first victory over a Top 10 opponent earned the 25-year-old American her first trip to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament.

The 61st-ranked Pegula, whose parents own Buffalo’s NFL and NHL franchises, held on to beat No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in Rod Laver Arena on Monday (Sunday night EST).

Pegula is on quite a breakthrough run. She has won four matches at Melbourne Park over the past week — including victories over two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and 2011 U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur — after entering the hard-court tournament with a total of three wins at majors for her career.

Also significant for Pegula, who works with Venus Williams’ former coach, David Witt: She came into the day with an 0-6 record against Top 10 women.

In men’s action, No. 4 seed Daniil Medvedev got to the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park for the first time by eliminating 192nd-ranked American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 in 1½ hours. Medvedev, the 2019 U.S. Open runner-up, will play Andrey Rublev or Casper Ruud next.

Also on Monday’s schedule: 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal against No. 16 Fabio Fognini.

Daniel Berger has the final say and wins at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. | Daniel Berger got into the mix quickly with an eagle and finished it off with one even better, holing a 30-foot putt on the par-5 18th for a 7-under 65 and a two-shot victory Sunday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Berger won for the second time since the PGA Tour returned to golf from the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with a playoff victory at Colonial last June.

This was another wild chase on a crisp, breezy day along the Pacific, and Jordan Spieth went from leading to lagging. He went from a two-shot lead to a three-shot deficit through six holes, going from the leading character to a support role. Spieth birdied the last two holes for a 70 to tie for third with Patrick Cantlay (68).

Maverick McNealy, who played at Stanford and once lived in a house near the 15th green at Pebble Beach, made five birdies over his last eight holes for a 66 and was tied for the lead after his eagle putt on the 18th stopped inches away.

Berger was in the group behind him, and fired a fairway metal into the heart of the 18th green, 30 feet away. He only needed two putts for birdie to win, and instead finished with a flair.

—From AP reports