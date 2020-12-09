Broncos' A.J. Bouye suspended six games for PED violation

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. | A.J. Bouye’s six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances caps a disheartening first season in Denver for the eight-year veteran and leaves the Broncos without their top three cornerbacks.

Bouye’s suspension is the latest blow in a disappointing season rocked by an injury epidemic and the coronavirus pandemic that's snared a wide swath of players, coaches and team executives.

“It’s obviously upsetting what happened, but it’s 2020,” quarterback Drew Lock said. “I mean, you can expect anything to happen this year and that’s what we’re doing and when something does pop up, we roll with it and keep moving on.”

Bouye received the supplement in question from the same medical professional that led to Will Fuller and Bradley Roby of the Houston Texans getting suspended for six games last week, KOA NewsRadio in Denver reported. Fuller and Roby said last week they had been assured the product was safe, but it turned out to contain a substance on the league’s banned list.

“Yeah, I was disappointed for him,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said about an hour after the league suspended Bouye. “Players have to make really, really good judgments with the people they trust with their career and with their finances and obviously something went wrong with this person that he dealt with and trusted. It’s a disappointing situation for everybody.”

Steelers activate RB James Conner off reserve/COVID-19 list

PITTSBURGH | The Pittsburgh Steelers' struggling running game received a boost on Wednesday when James Conner was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Conner missed each of Pittsburgh's last two games, including a 23-17 upset loss to Washington on Monday that ended the Steelers' bid for an unbeaten season. Pittsburgh (11-1) managed 21 yards on 14 carries, the franchise's lowest single-game rushing total since 1970.

Conner, in the final year of his rookie contract, has run for a team-high 645 yards and five touchdowns, including an 89-yard performance against Jacksonville in his previous start last month. He is expected to be in the starting lineup when Pittsburgh visits surging Buffalo (9-3) on Sunday night.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has expressed frustration with the running game being unable to produce anything resembling consistency over the last seven games. Pittsburgh averaged 135.6 yards rushing through its first five games. That number has dropped to 61 yards per game since.

“We all need to get better, and it’s more than just a run game," quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Wednesday. “We need to get better as a group. ... Fluidity comes from staying on the field and converting third downs, and that’s on me.”