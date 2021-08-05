End of an era: Barcelona says Messi won't stay with the club
MADRID | Lionel Messi's time at Barcelona appears to be over.
Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league's financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract.
He is leaving after 17 successful seasons in which he propelled the Catalan club to glory, helping it win numerous domestic and international titles since debuting as a teenager.
Barcelona said in a statement that a deal for a new contract had been reached but financial "obstacles" made it impossible for the player to remain with the club.
"Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said.
It blamed "Spanish league regulations" for not allowing the club to sign a new contract with the player. His previous one had ended on June 30.
SEC, Sankey agree to contract extension through 2026
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference extended the contract of Commissioner Greg Sankey, whose league is set to grab even more prominence and wealth with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas.
The league announced the extension through 2026 on Thursday, five days after the two traditional football powers accepted invitations to join the SEC starting in 2025, if not earlier.
The league's presidents and chancellors approved the extension for the 57-year-old Sankey, who became the SEC's eighth commissioner in 2015. His previous deal was through 2023. The league didn't disclose financial terms.
"College athletics is in the midst of a transformational period, and the SEC is fortunate to have a highly impactful leader to guide us forward at this critical time in our history," said Georgia President Jere Morehead, who is currently serving as president of the SEC.
Griffin joining ESPN as NFL, college football analyst
Robert Griffin III has not totally shut the door on his NFL career but he is taking the next step toward his future beyond the playing field.
The Heisman Trophy winner and former Pro Bowl quarterback has signed a multiyear deal with ESPN to be a college football and NFL analyst. Griffin will be in the booth for a college football game on either ESPN or ABC and will also contribute to ESPN's studio coverage, including during the College Football Playoff and Super Bowl.
The deal allows Griffin to seek a playing opportunity with a team if one arises.
Officiating head Al Riveron, NFL's 1st Hispanic ref, retires
CANTON, Ohio | NFL officiating chief Al Riveron, a Cuban who became the league's first Hispanic referee, retired Friday.
Riveron worked as an on-field official for nine years and became a member of the NFL's officiating staff in 2013 as a senior director.
He will be replaced by two of the league's senior vice president in officiating, Walter Anderson, a former referee, and Perry Fewell, a former coach.
"Al has been a tremendous advocate for officiating during his distinguished career," Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, said in a memo to staff. "We thank Al for his contributions to football and wish him all the best in his retirement."
Man City pays record fee to sign Grealish from Aston Villa
MANCHESTER, England | Premier League champion Manchester City broke the British transfer fee record on Thursday to sign midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.
City paid a fee of $139 million, Villa chief executive Christian Purslow confirmed. That's the most ever paid by a Premier League club.
The 25-year-old Grealish signed a six-year contract with manager Pep Guardiola's squad.
"City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world — it's a dream come true to be part of this club," Grealish said in a team statement. "To play for Pep and learn from him is going to be special and it's something any top footballer would want."
The previous record fee was the $124 million that Manchester United paid Juventus for midfielder Paul Pogba in 2016.
