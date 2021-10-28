ODU: With latest realignment, move to Sun Belt made sense
Old Dominion and Sun Belt Conference officials say their new partnership makes perfect sense given a new wave of conference realignment.
The pending moves of Texas and Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference has started a trickle-down effect that has triggered another shift in the college football landscape.
The Monarchs announced their move to the Sun Belt on Wednesday, one day after Southern Mississippi said it was also joining the league. Conference USA member Marshall and James Madison of the Colonial Athletic Association are expected to do the same in the coming days, once the details of their moves are finalized.
"It's not over for us," Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said.
Within four of five days of Texas and Oklahoma announcing they were leaving the Big 12 for the already dominant SEC, the Sun Belt met to discuss expansion, Gill said. He was very familiar with Old Dominion from his time as Richmond's athletic director.
"There's so much volatility, you just never know if something else would have triggered it. But certainly that's such a seismic change in our enterprise," Gill said of the impetus for realignment discussions. "Something else could have done it, but certainly that was the trigger."
NFL enhances Rooney Rule to help interviewing process
The NFL has instituted some policy changes to the Rooney Rule designed to further enhance diversity, equity and inclusion in hiring practices.
The rule has been expanded to require teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for general manager/executive of football operations positions, and all coordinator roles. Beforehand, the requirement was to interview one minority from outside a team for openings in those positions.
Openings for head coaches already fell under such requirements.
NFL clubs now must conduct an in-person interview for at least one external minority candidate for any head coach or general manager opening. All coordinator and assistant general manager candidates can be interviewed virtually, but in-person interviews are being encouraged.
"League and club leadership must reflect America's diversity," Jonathan Beane, the NFL's senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, and Fritz Pollard Alliance Executive Director Rod Graves said in a statement.
"We've been discussing these improvements jointly for months because they will move the game and business of football toward inclusivity — and make league and club workplaces welcoming for everyone.
"There is still much more work to do to ensure that the outstanding candidate pipeline, which is as strong as it's ever been, finds opportunities consistent with their immense talent. The policies announced ... are another important step toward those goals."
Mayfield practices again, still unclear if he faces Steelers
BEREA, Ohio | Baker Mayfield strapped on his shoulder pads Thursday. It's too early to know if he'll be able to do it again on Sunday.
The Browns' starting quarterback practiced for the second straight day — and tested his injured shoulder while wearing pads and a new stabilizing harness — as he tries to get ready to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Mayfield sat out last week's win over Denver with a torn labrum and fracture in his non-throwing shoulder, and backup Case Keenum led the Browns to a 17-14 win over the Broncos.
Mayfield made it through Wednesday's practice without any difficulty, and he was again on the field Thursday — the only player wearing shoulder pads — as the Browns (4-3) continued preparing for the rival Steelers (3-3).
After stretching, Mayfield had two trainers help him slip on his pads and buckle up a harness that helps keep his shoulder from popping out. He threw several passes with plenty of velocity and looked fine while delivering throws on roll-outs during the portion of practice open to reporters.
There's nothing wrong with Mayfield's right arm. The concern is his pain tolerance and if he takes another hit to his damaged shoulder.
Earlier, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Mayfield "looked good" Wednesday, when he got most of the starter's reps over Keenum.
WFT's Del Rio jokes about channeling Tomlin on USC vacancy
ASHBURN, Va. — Asked about the head coaching vacancy at the University of Southern California that he previously expressed interest in if it ever existed, Jack Del Rio joked about Mike Tomlin's answer to the same question earlier this week.
Washington's defensive coordinator did not go nearly as far as the Pittsburgh Steelers coach did, calling it a "joke" that he'd take a college job and adding, "Never say never."
But Del Rio expressed appreciation for his current gig when USC came up.
"I'm gonna channel some Mike Tomlin right now," Del Rio said Thursday. "Did he shut it down, or what? Mike's beautiful. So, yeah. I feel really good about being the defensive coordinator in the NFL, and I like my job."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.