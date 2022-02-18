Chiefs' Lammons arrested in connection with Kamara case
LAS VEGAS | Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons become the fourth suspect arrested in connection with an assault at a Las Vegas nightclub that prompted the Feb. 6 arrest of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
Lammons turned himself in Thursday in Las Vegas and was briefly booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery, police said.
Police say surveillance video shows Kamara and at least three other men attacked the victim Feb. 5 at about 6:30 a.m. They say it shows Kamara punching the man repeatedly before others stomped on the man while he was on the floor at the rooftop nightclub Drai's above the Cromwell hotel-casino.
Lammons' first court appearance also is set for March 8. His attorney, Ross Goodman, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Thursday he plans to launch his own investigation of the alleged attack.
NFL hires former SEC chair to investigate Commanders' Snyder
The NFL has hired former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White to investigate an allegation that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed a team employee more than a decade ago.
White will detail her findings in a written report, which will be released to the public since the allegation against Snyder was made in a public forum, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Friday.
Following the probe, McCarthy said Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine "any appropriate action" against Snyder, who last year was fined $10 million after a previous investigation into widespread sexual harassment and mistreatment of women by high-ranking team employees.
The findings of that investigation have been kept from the public, and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform has been pressing the league to hand over documents from the probe. Goodell has said the investigation was kept under wraps to protect the anonymity of team employees who spoke to attorney Beth Wilkinson.
U.S. qualifier on March 24 at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca
MIAMI | Mexico will play its March 24 World Cup qualifier against the United States at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, where the Americans have 12 losses and four draws in qualifying.
The match will start at 8 p.m. local time.
The United States hosts Panama three days later at Orlando, Florida, and finishes qualifying against Costa Rica at San Jose, Costa Rica, on March 30.
The top three nations earn berths for this year's tournament in Qatar and the fourth-place nation advances to a playoff in June against the Oceania champion, likely New Zealand.
The United States, trying to get back to soccer's showcase after missing out on 2018, is second with 21 points, ahead of Mexico on goal difference. Panama is fourth with 17 points, followed by Costa Rica with 16 and El Salvador with nine.
Spurs' Manu Ginobili heads Basketball Hall of Fame finalists
CLEVELAND | Manu Ginobili, a four-time NBA champion who spent his entire career with the San Antonio Spurs, headlines this year's group of finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Ginobili was one of 11 finalists announced at a press conference Friday as part of All-Star Weekend events.
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins also is up for induction along with Old Dominion and WNBA coach Marianne Staley, longtime NBA referee Hugh Evans and Texas high school coach Leta Andrews.
The finalists will be voted on by a panel to determine this year's class of inductees.
