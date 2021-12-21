NBA has 'no plans' to pause season, Silver tells ESPN
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday that there are "no plans" to pause the season, even as numbers of players entering the league's health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus continues to rise.
Silver, in an interview with ESPN, said the league has examined multiple options but does not yet see a reason to stop play. Through Tuesday afternoon, at least 82 players from 20 teams were believed to be in the protocols, though those numbers tend to change almost on an hourly basis.
"Frankly, we're having trouble coming up with what the logic would be behind pausing right now," Silver said. "As we look through these cases literally ripping through the country right now, putting aside the rest of the world, I think we're finding ourselves where we sort of knew we were going to get to for the past several months — and that is that this virus will not be eradicated and we're going to have to learn to live with it. That's what we're experiencing in the league right now."
Silver's remarks came on the same day that the 10 NBA teams with games scheduled on Christmas were told by the league that shifting some game times is a possibility for the planned five-game slate, if virus-related issues force changes to the lineup and create holes in the national television schedule.
The league told the teams the priority is filling the ABC windows for Saturday's games, which means the slots at 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern. For now, those games, in order, would have Boston at Milwaukee, Golden State at Phoenix and Brooklyn at the Los Angeles Lakers.
MLB payrolls drop 4%, back to 2015 level
NEW YORK | Major League Baseball payrolls dropped 4% in 2021 compared to the league's last full season, and the $4.05 billion total was the lowest in a fully completed year since 2015.
Falling payrolls have sparked the labor unrest that led to the sport's first work stoppage in more than a quarter-century this month, when the collective bargaining agreement expired and owners locked out the players Dec. 2.
Payrolls are down 4.6% from their record high of just under $4.25 billion in 2017, the first year of the just-expired CBA, according to information sent to clubs by the commissioner's office and obtained by The Associated Press on Monday. Spending on big league players has not been this low since a $3.9 billion total in 2015.
The Los Angeles Dodgers led baseball with a $262 million payroll in 2021, the second highest in major league history behind the franchise's $291 million mark in 2015.
AP source: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge
The NHL will withdraw from the Winter Olympics after the regular-season schedule was disrupted by coronavirus outbreaks, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the announcement had yet to be made on the NHL pulling out of Beijing. The NHL informed the NHLPA on Tuesday that it was retaining its right to withdraw from Olympic participation because there was a material disruption to the season, the person said. The NHLPA was not going to dispute the decision.
An announcement was expected Wednesday.
With 50 games already postponed, there was a fear the NHL would be unable to complete a full 82-game season while also taking a break of more than two weeks in February for the Olympics. The NHL's bottom line is at stake with the league and players drawing no direct money from competing at the Winter Games.
NFL could become trend-setter for COVID-19 testing policies
The NFL's decision to reduce COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic, vaccinated players could signal a trend for pro sports leagues and provide an example for society to follow heading into 2022.
Despite a rising number of positive cases that forced three games to be rescheduled over the weekend, the NFL, in cooperation with the players' union, agreed on Saturday to scale back testing for vaccinated players. The move aligns with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends "diagnostic testing" only for symptomatic or close-contact vaccinated people, and "screening tests" only for unvaccinated people.
The NFL previously required vaccinated players to get tested weekly before amending the protocols. The NFLPA had advocated for daily testing for vaccinated players but eventually agreed to "target" testing.
The NBA didn't require vaccinated players to get tested during the season but revised its policy to increase testing for a two-week period starting Dec. 26.
The NHL tested players every third day but returned to daily testing through at least Jan. 7.
"I think the NFL is actually going to be a really interesting and I think really safe real-world experiment on what our new normal is likely going to look like," Dr. Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist and professor at the University of Washington, said in an interview with the AP. "And, it's safe to say that the NFL is obviously a large vaccine bubble, sans a few high-profile exceptions.
