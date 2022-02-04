Congress questions independence of NFL's Washington probe
An investigation into sexual harassment of women employed by Washington's NFL franchise was not as independent as the team and the league claimed, members of Congress said Friday.
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform released documents that showed the league and the team, now known as the Commanders, agreed to pursue a "joint legal strategy" related to the probe.
The private agreement was signed days after the league said it had taken over an investigation of the team initiated by owner Dan Snyder. It stipulated that any information exchanged as a result of the investigation was privileged and could not be shared without the consent of both the NFL and the team.
However, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement Friday that the league, and not the team, would determine what information from the investigation could be released.
The committee also found that the team and Snyder agreed that attorney Beth Wilkinson's firm, which conducted the investigation, would produce a written report, but that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell asked Wilkinson to present her findings to him orally instead.
The investigation found a pervasive culture of sexual harassment and mistreatment of female employees of the team, confirming reports that first emerged when former employees spoke to The Washington Post in 2020. The NFL fined the team $10 million and Snyder temporarily ceded day-to-day control of the franchise to his wife, Tanya.
Jaguars hire Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. | The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Doug Pederson as their head coach Thursday night, ending a wild and winding search that ended up where it started more than a month ago.
Pederson, who led Philadelphia to its lone Super Bowl title, was Jacksonville's first candidate interviewed when he met with owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke on Dec. 30. He waited more than month for a callback. He got a second interview Tuesday and landed the job two days later.
"Doug Pederson four years ago won a Super Bowl as head coach of a franchise in pursuit of its first world championship," Khan said in a statement. "I hope Doug can replicate that magic here in Jacksonville, but what is certain is his proven leadership and experience as a winning head coach in the National Football League.
Ravens still trying to reach a new deal with Lamar Jackson
OWINGS MILLS, Md. | The Ravens are working under quarterback Lamar Jackson's timeline when it comes to a potential contract extension.
Jackson's contract status was at the forefront of news conference held by Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta. The 2019 NFL MVP is playing under a fifth-year option that will pay him $23.02 million this season.
DeCosta addressed several issues in his first news conference since the season ended, but probably none more than Jackson's situation.
The quarterback is one of a handful of NFL players not represented by a traditional sports agent, so contract talks can be tricky. And there doesn't appear to be a sense of urgency for a new deal as of yet.
NASCAR bet more than $1 million to bring cars into Coliseum
LOS ANGELES | The first time Eric Garcetti learned NASCAR was hoping to open the year at the Coliseum one week ahead of the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Mayor couldn't grasp the idea.
"I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me. Where? Like, outside the Coliseum?'" Garcetti told The Associated Press on Thursday after he'd toured the iconic stadium. "My first thought, it was going to be around the Coliseum. Now when you see it, you realize they pulled off a miracle."
The Coliseum on Sunday night will host the exhibition Busch Clash Light on a temporary quarter-mile track built over USC's football field. The idea seemed outrageous when NASCAR first floated the event, maybe even impossible.
The Clash has been held at Daytona International Speedway every year since its 1979 inception, a made-for-TV event considered a tune-up for the season-opening Daytona 500. But Ben Kennedy, the 30-year-old great-grandson of NASCAR's founder, is now the senior vice president of strategy and innovation, and he's unafraid to break from the same old way his family has always run the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.