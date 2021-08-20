MLB to end 70-year partnership with Topps trading cards
Major League Baseball is ending a 70-year relationship with trading card company Topps after signing a new partnership with a rival company.
The loss of the MLB partnership immediately scuttled a deal announced earlier this year that would have made Topps a publicly traded company.
The special-purpose acquisition company Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II said Friday that its agreement to merge with Topps to take the company public was terminated by mutual agreement after it found out that MLB and the league's players' union would not be renewing their respective agreements with The Topps Co. when they come up for renewal at the end of 2025 and 2022, respectively.
ESPN reported on Thursday that it obtained a memo from the Major League Baseball Players Association that a company created by the sports merchandise company Fanatics that has yet to be named will be the exclusive licensee for baseball cards once its current licensing agreements expire at the end of next year. The Fanatics deal also includes the players' unions for the National Basketball League and the National Football League, ESPN reported.
Fanatics did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The proposed deal with Mudrick would've made Topps a public company. Topps, which was bought in 2007 by former Disney CEO Michael Eisner through his firm, The Tornante Co., said in a prepared statement on Friday that it will now remain private.
Topps said that it expects to be able to make substantially all its current licensed baseball products through 2025.
Pulisic tests positive for virus ahead of WCup qualifiers
LONDON | Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks before United States players begin reporting for camp ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said Friday that the 22-year-old American had tested positive and was in self-isolation, ruling him out of Sunday's game against Arsenal.
"Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week," Pulisic wrote Friday in a message on his Instagram Stories. "Thankfully I'm fully vaccinated and I have no symptoms so far. Can't wait to get back in action! Thank you for your support."
Pulisic scored in Chelsea's season-opening 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace last Saturday. The Blues play at Liverpool next weekend before the international break.
"We are in communication with the Chelsea medical staff and will work together to determine Christian's status for the World Cup qualifiers in September," the U.S. national team wrote on Twitter.
The United States has three games crammed into a seven-day span when World Cup qualifying starts in September.
United States coach Gregg Berhalter plans to announce his roster next week. American players from European clubs and Major League Soccer teams will report to Nashville starting Aug. 29.
The team plays its opening qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2 and then hosts Canada on Sept. 5 before traveling to Honduras for a match on Sept. 8.
Nadal out of U.S. Open, ends season because of injured foot
MADRID | The U.S. Open lost some more star power Friday — Rafael Nadal is gone, undone by a chronic foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the season.
His announcement further depletes the year's last major tennis tournament, with Roger Federer already out as well as last year's champion, Dominic Thiem.
Nadal's absence also clears one more possible hurdle for Novak Djokovic, who now resumes his bid for a calendar-year Grand Slam without one of his longtime rivals in the men's draw at Flushing Meadows.
NYC will require vaccination for 'high-risk' school sports
NEW YORK | New York City's public schools will require COVID-19 vaccinations for student-athletes and coaches participating in "high-risk" sports including football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, lacrosse, rugby and bowling, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.
The students and coaches will have to get at least one dose before the start of competitive play, de Blasio said on radio station WNYC.
Bowling, while not a contact sport like football or wrestling, is on the list because it is indoors, de Blasio said.
Soccer officials trying to evacuate players from Afghanistan
LONDON | Soccer officials are liaising with governments to try to evacuate players from Afghanistan after the Taliban regained control, the world players' union said Friday.
Concerns have been raised about the safety of female players who have spoken up for women's rights and against the Taliban.
Multiple people were killed when hundreds of Afghan civilians desperate to leave the country swarmed a C-17 cargo plane as it was attempting to take off from Kabul airport on Monday.
A teenage male footballer is reported to have been among the victims, according to a post by Afghanistan's sports federation on a verified Facebook page.
