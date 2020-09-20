PARIS — In a first, the Tour de France winner wore a face mask on the podium Sunday, bright yellow to match the color of the iconic jersey so snug on his young shoulders.

But at least there was a winner.

Three weeks ago, when 21-year-old Tadej Pogacar set off with 175 other competitors that he ended up beating, not even race organizers were sure they would make it through the storm of France's worsening coronavirus epidemic and reach Paris.

"Really, I was scared we wouldn't get to the end," race director Christian Prudhomme conceded at the finish.

And so it was that Pogacar, up there on that podium, backlit by the pink hues of a Paris dusk, not only became the Tour's youngest champion in 116 years but also a symbol of resilience, of can-do, of learning to live with — but not surrendering to — the virus still causing so much pain.

Sure, it all felt weird, as so many things do these days. Example: Pogacar's mask puffed in and out, like an octopus glued to his face, as he sang the anthem of his native Slovenia, played in his honor.

But so liberating and invigorating, too, in this most horrid of years.

The rumble of the riders' wheels hammering over the cobblestones of Paris' Champs-Elysees. Alive, like heartbeats, on the famous boulevard that during lockdown just months ago was deserted.

The applause from the roadside crowds that, when they were all confined indoors, cheered only for doctors and nurses, coming out on their balconies each night to yell "Bravo!"

In towns and villages across France, that word has been heard again, over and over, these past weeks — this time for the Tour's riders as they zoomed past in a kaleidoscope of colored jerseys, the yellow one most prized of all.

And against the virus that doesn't care how old or young its victims are, how hopeful it seemed that the Tour's winner should come from the same generation asking itself: What is life going to be like for us?

"It's super. I adore that," said Lea Tilhac, a 23-year-old student who got to the Champs-Elysees hours early to be sure of being among the 5,000 people allowed to line its length, the socially-distanced limit this year. "It shows there's a future."

For Pogacar, the future now looks brighter than ever. The victory on the eve of his 22nd birthday and the way he went about it during 3,482 kilometers (2,164 miles) of racing — with an intoxicating mix of youthful insouciance and steely grit — transformed him from prodigy into cycling superstar, a Tour rookie so talented he KO'd the race on his first attempt.

He is Slovenia's first winner and the Tour's second-youngest behind Henri Cornet, who was just shy of 20 when he was crowned in 1904.

Pogacar sealed the win in a high-drama time trial on Saturday, the last real day of racing for the title. In an astounding reversal, he dethroned race leader Primoz Roglic, his countryman who had held the yellow jersey for 11 days. Pogacar held it for just one day, the last and most important, on the processional ride to the finishing line in Paris, with yellow bike to match.

On the podium, Pogacar's mask hid his smiles, but the creases around his eyes gave them away.

"This is just the top of the top," he said. "It's been an amazing three-week adventure."

With jets trailing plumes of red, white and blue smoke above Paris as the riders raced, organizers could finally breathe free. None of the 176 starters, or 146 finishers, tested positive for the virus in multiple batteries of tests, validating the hermetic bubble of measures that shielded them from infection and the decision to postpone the race from July to September, but not to cancel it.

The only COVID-19 positives touched a handful of team employees and Prudhomme, the director, even as infection numbers soared across the country.

Prudhomme was back after a week of self-isolation. Wearing a mask, he signaled the start of Sunday's stage at Mantes-La-Jolie west of Paris with a wave of his flag through the sunroof of his car.

One of the pandemic-defying Tour's most enthusiastic backers was also its most powerful: French President Emmanuel Macron. With his government trying to revive France's COVID-battered economy, Macron praised the race as "the pride of the country" and an example of how it must learn to live with the virus and the restrictions it imposes.

"Even in September, the Tour de France is magic!" Macron tweeted Saturday after Pogacar's demolition of Roglic in the time trial.

Largely deprived of racing as the epidemic tore across the globe, and with those in lockdown only able to keep fit on home trainers, riders arrived at the Tour somewhat race-rusty but with pent-up energy, their disrupted seasons reconfigured to make them peak physically on cycling's biggest stage.

After a slow-burn start, with multiple crashes, the racing became increasingly furious. Roglic, the winner of last year's Spanish Vuelta and a pre-Tour favorite, was backed by a powerful Jumbo-Visma team of star riders devoted to putting him in yellow — achieved on Stage 9 — and then keeping the jersey until Paris.

But Pogacar, riding for UAE Team Emirates, hadn't read their script.

And, as for the virus, well, it only got a bit-part, as a gatecrasher. Unwanted and troublesome, yes, but not able to force the party's cancellation.

As the French say: Vive le Tour!

AP Top 25: No. 12 Miami rises; Marshall jumps into rankings

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

A week before Big Ten teams become eligible again for The Associated Press college football poll, No. 25 Marshall is ranked for the first time since 2014 and Miami jumped to No. 12 after a conference road victory.

Clemson remained a nearly unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 on Sunday after another light week in college football. The Tigers received 59 of 61 first-place votes from a panel of sports writers and broadcasters. The rest of the top 10 was basically unchanged. No. 2 Alabama received one first-place vote. Oklahoma was No. 3, followed by Georgia, Florida and LSU at No. 6. The defending champion Tigers also received a first-place vote.

Notre Dame is seventh. Auburn and Texas are now tied for eighth and Texas A&M is No. 10.

A season disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic cranks up next week. The Southeastern Conference, which has eight teams ranked, kicks off. The Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 have full slates of games. At least for now.

The Big Ten set a fall schedule Saturday, but it won't kick off until the weekend of Oct. 24. Voters will still be allowed to include Big Ten teams on their ballots starting next week. There were seven Big Ten teams ranked in the preseason Top 25, including Ohio State at No. 2.

Depending on how voters approach it, that could crowd out some teams currently ranked.

The decreased field because of four Bowl Subdivision conferences initially deciding to delay play until the winter has been a boon in the early rankings for teams from the ACC and Group of Five conferences — like Marshall from Conference USA.

The Thundering Herd beat Appalachian State on Saturday to improve to 2-0 and grab a spot in the Top 25. App State was the only team to drop out of the Top 25, after being No. 23.

Marshall was last ranked in the final poll of the 2014 season. The Herd went 13-1 that season, reaching as high as No. 18 in the rankings, and won the Conference USA championship behind quarterback Rakeem Cato and running back Devon Johnson.

POLL POINTS

Miami moved up five spots after beating ACC rival Louisville on the road. The Cardinals hung on to a ranking, slipping six spots to No. 24.

No. 21 Pitt also jumped four spots with a convincing ACC victory against Syracuse.

No. 15 Oklahoma State dropped four spots after a sluggish performance in a victory against Tulsa. The Cowboys played much of the game without injured quarterback Spencer Sanders.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC — 8 (Nos. 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 16, 23).

ACC — 7 (Nos. 1, 7, 11, 12, 20, 21, 24).

Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 3, 8, 15).

American — 3 (Nos. 13, 14, 17).

Conference USA — 1 (No. 25).

Sun Belt — 1 (No. 19).

Independents — 2 (Nos. 18, 22).

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 23 Kentucky at No. 8 Auburn. The opening week of SEC football doesn't have a lot of really juicy matchups, but this cross-division game could be a tone-setter.

No. 24 Louisville at No. 21 Pitt. The Panthers can establish themselves as a team worthy of sticking around the Top 25 even when the other conferences become eligible.

No. 22 Army at No. 14 Cincinnati. The Black Knights have ripped through two opponents, but the Bearcats will provide a far more significant challenge.