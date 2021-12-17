NBA, players agree to additional protocols through holidays
The NBA and its players have agreed to enhanced health and safety protocols through the holiday season in response to rising virus numbers, with additional testing coming and a return to mask usage in many situations.
The upgraded mask rules will be in place "until agreed otherwise by the NBA and Players Association," according to a memo shared with teams Thursday night and obtained by The Associated Press. Masks need to be worn again in almost all circumstances during team activities — including travel, when on the bench during games, in meetings and locker room, weight room and training room settings.
The exceptions: during on-court basketball activities for players, and for head coaches during games.
Testing will be increased from Dec. 26 through Jan. 8, the league said. The league also told teams that more requirements and recommendations would be coming in the next few days, "to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread within the team environment."
The memo was released on the same day that Russell Westbrook entered the health and safety protocols, joining Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn's James Harden as past league MVP's currently sidelined by coronavirus concerns.
NCAA to pay officials same in both basketball tournaments
The NCAA will pay basketball officials for the women's tournament the same amount it pays the officials for the men's competition.
"The national office continues to prioritize gender equity and has taken steps to correct the disparity of pay for officials selected to work the Division I Men's and Women's Basketball Championships," the NCAA said in a statement. "All basketball officials, regardless of the gender of sport participants, will be receiving equal pay for championship games officiated in 2022 and beyond."
Gender equality in college basketball returned to the forefront last season after the NCAA failed to provide similar amenities to the teams in the men's and women's Division I tournaments.
The NCAA commissioned the Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP law firm to create a gender equity report last summer. The firm issued a 113-page document that had a series of recommendations for changes in the women's tournament that included expanding the field to 68 teams and using the phrase "March Madness."
USOPC stays neutral on China, pushes Salt Lake City
Instead of staking out a hard-line position on the conflicts inherent in sending Olympic athletes to China, the leader of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee turned questions about the issues in the host country into a marketing pitch of sorts for America's own aspirations.
"The best thing we can do is offer the world outstanding opportunities to have games here in the U.S.," USOPC chair Susanne Lyons said Friday when asked how the federation could use its leverage to resolve current problems in the Olympic world. "In Los Angeles and, hopefully, in Salt Lake City."
The plug for Salt Lake City, which the USOPC said is officially in the running to host a Winter Olympics as soon as two years after the 2028 LA Games, was the federation's not-so-subtle attempt to finesse the questions it faces over what to say about issues dogging the upcoming games in Beijing: alleged human-rights abuses, the still-unknown whereabouts of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and the diplomatic boycott coming from the U.S. and other governments.
It's a delicate dance with many moving parts, not the least of which is the safety of the 230-or-so American athletes whose dreams of competing in an Olympics, Lyons insisted, should not be subjected to posturing over the political climate in China.
And yet, all this came as the USOPC wrapped up a quarterly meeting that took place the same week as the $380 million settlement with survivors of former gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse.
Because of that, the USOPC finds itself perched between the needs to show it listens to abuse victims and condemns what is happening with Peng but that it also appreciates not wanting to squander the chance for this year's crop of athletes to fulfill an Olympic dream.
EPL managers meeting over COVID concerns as games postponed
LONDON | English Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the worsening COVID-19 situation, which has already wiped out half of the weekend games and sidelined star players.
Outbreaks at clubs underscore the worsening health emergency in Britain as the omicron variant spreads.
Opinions were wide-ranging regarding what steps to take from here. Some managers advocate a break in play, citing fairness. Others say the games should continue.
"There are obviously a lot of concerns and a lot of unanswered questions," Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said. "That's the reason why the Premier League, on Monday, have put in place an opportunity for the managers to get together and I'm hoping there will be a lot of clarity which comes off the back of that meeting."
The league has already reintroduced emergency measures — more frequent testing and wearing face masks indoors among them — but said its intention was to maintain the current schedule "where safely possible."
The league said its board was assessing applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis and "based on existing rules and COVID-19 postponement guidance issued to all clubs."
