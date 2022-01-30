Brooks scores 27 as Wildcats beat Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, Kan. | Keion Brooks scored 27 points and Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double as No. 12 Kentucky manhandled No. 5 Kansas 80-62 on Saturday night.
The Wildcats grabbed a big halftime lead in Allen Fieldhouse and cruised to improve to 24-10 all-time in the series. Kansas had won four of the past five coming in. The last Kentucky win in Allen Fieldhouse was in 1985.
Kentucky coach John Calipari wasn’t interested in discussing history.
“I don’t even know who we played two weeks ago,” he said after the game. “We’ve won a lot of games against ranked teams, all kinds of different ways. I’ve done this a long time and I’ve been in many of these games on the road where it’s (ESPN College) Game Day. I told the team, ‘All the pressure is on the other team. If you play for 40 minutes, watch what happens.’”
Tshiebwe had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Kentucky (17-4), which also got 12 points from Kellan Grady and 11 from Jacob Toppin.
Cyclones pull way from Tigers in challenge
AMES, Iowa | Izaiah Brockington scored 15 points and Tyrese Hunter added 14 as No. 23 Iowa State defeated Missouri 67-50 on Saturday as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Brockington converted all eight of his free throw attempts and made three 3-pointers for the Cyclones (16-5).
DaJuan Gordon led Missouri (8-12) with 15 points. Amari Davis scored 11.
“Izaiah is a guy who just makes things go his way,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We’ve seen that from him all year. He’s relentless. He brings tremendous energy and effort. And when you do that, things usually come around and go your way.”
Iowa State shot 58.3% in the second half and forced 18 Missouri turnovers for the game. The Cyclones seized control with a 15-0 run in the second half, building a 49-34 advantage.
Ruffin leads Rebels
to win over Wildcats
OXFORD, Miss. | Daeshun Ruffin scored 13 of his 17 in the second half and Mississippi defeated Kansas State 67-56 as part of Saturday’s Big 12/SEC challenge.
Luis Rodriguez added 10 points for the Rebels (11-10), who shot 45%, 15% better than Kansas State.
Mark Smith collected his fifth double-double this seeason, scoring 18 of his 20 points in the second half and grabbing 16 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-10), who lost their third straight. Nijel Pack scored 18 points, making six of Kansas State’s 11 3-pointers, and had seven assists.
— From AP reports
