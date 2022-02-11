Nebraska clears way for decision on sports alcohol sales
LINCOLN, Neb. | University of Nebraska regents on Friday cleared the way for campus leaders to decide whether to sell alcohol at their sports venues, moving Nebraska football fans a step closer to being able to buy booze from vendors at Memorial Stadium.
The regents also approved an amendment to the lease with Pinnacle Bank Arena allowing alcohol sales at the Big Ten wrestling championships March 5-6.
Athletic department leaders have long considered selling alcohol at their venues. At least half the schools in the major conferences, and eight of the 14 in the Big Ten, sell alcohol.
The regents' vote means the university president and chancellors can authorize the sale and consumption of alcohol at athletic events on their respective campuses. The change also would allow alcohol advertising and sponsorships on university property with the approval of the chancellor.
Nebraska-Omaha has been selling alcohol at its on-campus sports venues since 2015, so Friday's vote established a consistent policy across all campuses and clears the way for chancellor Ronnie Green and university president Ted Carter to begin alcohol sales inside Memorial Stadium.
Tom Osborne, the Cornhuskers' College Football Hall of Fame coach from 1973-1997, voiced strong opposition to alcohol sales when he was athletic director from 2007-12.
U.S. women survive scare, beat Czechs 4-1 in Olympic hockey
BEIJING | Once the sense of relief subsided following an all-too-tense quarterfinal victory for the defending Olympic women's hockey champions, United States coach Joel Johnson's focus turned to just how far other countries have come.
In a tournament that appeared destined for a gold-medal showdown between the global powers of U.S. and Canada, the upstart Czech Republic nearly crashed the party. So much for the lack of parity in the sport that some have been griping about after the U.S. and Canada rolled through their first three preliminary round games outscoring opponents by a combined margin of 47-5.
The Americans overcame a 1-0 deficit and avoided what would have been a stunning upset by scoring three times in the third period.
Lee Stecklein scored the go-ahead goal 6:49 into the third period when her shot from the right point deflected in off the stick of Czech forward Michaela Pejzlova.
The second-seeded Americans, who have never failed to reach the semifinal stage since women's hockey was introduced at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, next play on Monday against an opponent that won't be determined until the quarterfinal results between Finland and Japan, and Switzerland and the Russian team on Saturday.
Whittaker prepares for rematch with Adesanya in UFC 271
HOUSTON | After Israel Adesanya (22-1) knocked out Robert Whittaker (23-5) for the middleweight title at UFC 243 in 2019, Whittaker was not in a good place and took time off to work on himself.
Whittaker says he's doing much better now ahead of their rematch in the main event of UFC 271 on Saturday night in Houston.
The first meeting between these fighters ended with Adesanya's second-round knockout. Adesanya didn't have any predictions for Saturday night's rematch, but he did discuss his drive and aspirations to become one of the most dominant fighters in UFC history.
In Saturday's co-main event, heavyweight Derrick Lewis gets a shot to redeem himself in his hometown after a loss in Houston last summer. Lewis (26-6) meets Tai Tuivasa (13-3) Saturday.
