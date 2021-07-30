Judge agrees to Bob Kraft massage video destruction
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. | A video recording of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other men allegedly engaging in massage parlor sex will be returned to prosecutors for destruction, a Florida judge ruled Friday, ending a two-year saga that tarnished the reputation of one of football’s most successful luminaries.
Palm Beach County Judge Leonard Hanser agreed with prosecutors and Kraft’s attorneys that the recording given to him before he ruled it inadmissible at trial was not part of the permanent court file and will be returned for destruction.
Kraft and the others had been charged in February 2019 after an investigation into possible prostitution at the Jupiter massage parlor.
Ryan: SSK baseball better than Rawling models
YOKOHAMA, Japan | Joe Ryan is imp baseball being used at the Olympics.
So much so, he prefers the model from Osaka-based SSK to the Rawlings minor league baseballs manufactured in China.
Ryan, a 25-year-old right-hander, was acquired by Minnesota last week from Tampa Bay in the trade that sent slugger Nelson Cruz to the Rays.
“It’s pre-tacked,” he said. “The ball in America is similar to a cue ball. It’s inconsistent in size. There’s a lot of issues. This ball is consistent. You don’t need any substances whatsoever. You don’t even need rosin.
Women’s soccer trailblazer honored by U.K. museum
LONDON | Lily Parr, whose record-setting career was overlooked when the bosses of English soccer shunned the women’s game, is now the focus of a new permanent exhibition at the National Football Museum in Manchester.
The display is part of an effort to mark the 100th anniversary of the Football Association’s decision to ban women from playing matches at the stadiums of Football League clubs because the game was considered “unsuitable for females.” The ruling wasn’t lifted until 1971.
“The display tells of the girls’ defiance to play the game they loved while the powers-that-be tried to ban them,’’ said Belinda Scarlett, curator of women’s soccer. “Lily is one of the most important figures in world football but is far from a household name. We hope to redress that balance with fresh attention on the women who defied the ban.”
Half the players who opted out last year no longer with team
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. | More than half of the 67 NFL players who opted out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic are no longer with the same team. Almost two dozen aren’t on anyone’s roster.
Thirty-three of the players who opted out have returned to open 2021 training camp with their same team. Twenty-nine were waived or released before camps opened, four retired and one was traded.
That represents a whopping 50.7% turnover rate for this subset of players, far outdistancing the average annual NFL roster turnover rate of 36.2%.
Injuries keep Wentz out of Colts’ 3rd practice
WESTFIELD, Ind. | Injuries kept quarterback Carson Wentz out of the Indianapolis Colts practice Friday.
Wentz was injured during Thursday’s workout and missed the final practice period. Doctors were still evaluating the injury Friday and Brady said it was unclear when Wentz may return.
The Colts acquired Wentz in a March trade with Philadelphia, hoping the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft could regain his form and become their longtime franchise quarterback.
