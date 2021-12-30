Dick Vitale taking extended break from ESPN college hoops
Dick Vitale is taking an extended break from the airwaves to rest his voice.
The ESPN college basketball analyst said in a story posted Wednesday to ESPN Front Row that on a recent visit to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, throat specialist Dr. Steven Zeitels advised him to rest his voice because he has pre-cancerous Dysplasia of the vocal cord membranes.
"The good news is that he doesn't believe anything is life-threatening," the 82-year-old Vitale said. "Bottom line is I need to rest them -- my voice needs a T.O., BABY!"
Vitale has undergone treatment this year for melanoma and announced in August that was declared cancer-free. In October, he announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer for a second time. The Basketball Hall of Fame announcer said tests showed he had lymphoma and the treatment plan involved steroids and six months of chemotherapy. He was told by medical experts that there is a 90% cure rate and he had planned to manage his work schedule around his chemotherapy schedule.
Because he will be away from college basketball broadcasts, Vitale said he didn't want people to fear that he had a setback in his cancer recovery.
"Of course, I am heartbroken that I won't be immediately sitting courtside doing what I love, yet I'm in this for the long run," Vitale said. "I plan to do games when I'm 100 -- I need to listen to Dr. Z!"
Vitale joined ESPN less than four months after it launched in September 1979. He has been a longtime supporter of the V Foundation for Cancer Research and hosts a yearly gala for pediatric cancer research.
Rodgers says he won't drag out offseason decision on future
Aaron Rodgers says he won't drag out any offseason decisions regarding his future with the Green Bay Packers.
Rodgers, 38, said he would make a decision after talking to his loved ones as well as team officials such as CEO/President Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball.
"I'm just savoring this year as much as anything," Rodgers said Wednesday. "It won't be something where I'll drag it out for months and months. … I'm not going to hold the team back from anything and once I commit – and if it's committing to move forward here – it will be a quick decision."
That would represent a change from the most recent offseason, when Rodgers skipped the Packers' organized team activities and mandatory minicamp in a standoff with team management before reporting to training camp.
Rodgers said he hadn't ruled out anything, whether it be returning to Green Bay next year, trying to play elsewhere, or even retiring. Rodgers has spent his entire career with the Packers, who selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 draft.
'I missed it': Irving back with Nets, resumes practicing
Kyrie Irving doesn't know when he'll get his first playing time of the season. The fact that it's sooner than later is good enough for him right now.
Irving returned to practice Wednesday with the Brooklyn Nets, out of the NBA's health and safety protocols and potentially just a few days away from suiting up with the Eastern Conference leaders for the first time this season.
A possible return date: Jan. 5, when Brooklyn visits Indiana, the next scheduled road game for the Nets.
"Not going to lie," Irving said. "It's been relatively tough to watch from the sideline. ... But if I get the opportunity to get on the court and play with some of my teammates, even if it's just on the road for away games, I'm grateful for that opportunity."
Irving has not played this season because he is unvaccinated and therefore not compliant with local rules in New York regarding those who work in the city. The Nets decided earlier this month that the time was right for Irving to return at least for road games — excluding ones in Toronto and San Francisco because of local policies in those cities — in a move that represented a significant shift in Brooklyn's previous thinking that it would not want the perennial All-Star to be a part-time player.
