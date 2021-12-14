Coroner: Woman killed in ex-Raider crash burned to death
LAS VEGAS | The woman who died in a fiery crash that authorities blame on ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III driving drunk at racetrack speeds burned to death, the county coroner in Las Vegas said Tuesday.
Tina Tintor, 23, of Las Vegas, "died from thermal injuries due to a motor vehicle collision on Nov. 2," according to a statement from Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse released through a county spokesman.
"Other significant conditions contributing to her death were inhalation of products of combustion, fractures of the nasal bones, right sided ribs ... left forearm and (chest)," the statement said. "The manner of her death was accidental."
Ruggs, 22, is accused of causing the pre-dawn crash by driving drunk at speeds up to 156 mph with his girlfriend in his Corvette sports car before it slammed into the rear of Tintor's Toyota Rav4 on a residential street where the speed limit is 45 mph.
The Raiders released Ruggs hours after the crash. He remains on house arrest with strict conditions after posting $150,000 bail. He has an ankle-wrapped GPS on one leg and an alcohol monitoring device on the other.
Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot six
ROCK HILL, S.C. | An autopsy revealed unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of the former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April, authorities announced Tuesday.
The 20 years Phillip Adams spent playing football "definitively ... gave rise" to a diagnosis of stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, said Dr. Ann McKee, who examined his brain.
Authorities have said that on April 7, Phillip Adams killed Rock Hill physician Robert Lesslie; his wife, Barbara; two of their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie; and two HVAC technicians working at the Lesslie home, James Lewis and Robert Shook, both 38. Police later found Adams with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
The degenerative disease known as CTE is linked to head trauma and concussions that has been shown to cause a range of symptoms, including violent mood swings and memory loss.
McKee, who directs the CTE Center at Boston University, said that of 24 NFL players diagnosed with the disease after dying in their 20s and 30s, most had stage 2, like Adams. The disease has four stages, with stage 4 being the most severe and usually associated with dementia.
NHL: Virus outbreak for 'Canes prompts postponement vs. Wild
ST. PAUL, Minn. | The Carolina Hurricanes became the latest NHL team hit by a coronavirus outbreak Tuesday as four more players were placed in the COVID-19 protocol, prompting the league to postpone their game at Minnesota.
The call came a little more than five hours before the scheduled start time in St. Paul, where several Hurricanes were lined up for testing in the arena hallways before their morning skate at Xcel Energy Center. The NHL did not immediately announce a rescheduled date.
The Hurricanes became the fourth NHL team this season to have games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Last month, Ottawa had three games postponed and the New York Islanders had two postponed.
Beckham, Fuller among 9 Rams to COVID-19 reserve list
LOS ANGELES | Receiver Odell Beckham Jr., safety Jordan Fuller and seven of their Los Angeles Rams teammates went on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, giving the Rams 13 total players on the list after the latest expansion of their virus outbreak.
Defensive backs Terrell Burgess and Juju Hughes, tight end Brycen Hopkins, tackle Alaric Jackson, injured nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and practice squad members Jonah Williams and Tyler Hall also went on the list Tuesday. Only Beckham and Fuller have played regularly in a major role for the Rams (9-4) this season.
The Rams shut down their training complex in Thousand Oaks for at least two days under the NFL's intensive protocols. They will conduct meetings virtually Wednesday and won't hold a practice, although they were unlikely to hold a significant workout anyway on a short week of preparation to host Seattle on Sunday.
