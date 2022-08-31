Big 12 looks to potential early extension of media rights
IRVING, Texas | The changing Big 12 Conference plans to enter into discussions with ESPN and Fox about a potential early extension of its media rights deal that still has two more football seasons left after this one.
New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said Wednesday that given the changing landscape of college athletics, the league welcomes "the opportunity to engage with our partners to determine if an early extension is in the best interest of all parties."
An early negotiation for the Big 12 could be significant, given that the Pac-12 board of directors a month ago authorized pushing up negotiations for its next media rights agreements after the decision by UCLA and Southern California to leave for the Big Ten. The Pac-12's current deal expires in 2024.
The Big 12's deal with ESPN and Fox goes through the 2024-25 academic year. That also is the latest that Oklahoma and Texas, the league's only football national champions, will leave to join the expanding Southeastern Conference.
Giants, Padres to play in Mexico City on April 28-29
NEW YORK | The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants will play in the first regular-season Major League Baseball games in Mexico City next year, three seasons after the first scheduled matchup there was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
San Francisco and San Diego will play a two-game series at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú Béisbol on April 29 and 30, the commissioner's office and players' association said Wednesday. The Padres will be the home team in both games.
Gruden 'ashamed' about emails that cost him his job
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. | Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden says he is "ashamed" about his old offensive emails that cost him his job and hopes to get another chance in football.
Gruden spoke publicly about the affair at the Little Rock Touchdown Club for the first time since he resigned as coach of the Raiders last October. The resignation followed the publication by The New York Times and Wall Street Journal of emails he had sent from 2011-18 that contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.
"I'm ashamed about what has come about in these emails, and I'll make no excuses for it," he said. "It's shameful. But I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church. I've been married for 31 years. I've got three great boys. I still love football. I've made some mistakes. But I don't think anybody in here hasn't. And I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully, I get another shot."
