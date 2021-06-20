Booker has first triple-double, Suns beat Clippers 120-114
PHOENIX | Devin Booker's first exposure to playoff basketball continues to be a revelation.
Not necessarily for him, but for the rest of the NBA.
Booker had 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his first career triple-double and the Phoenix Suns overcame Chris Paul's absence to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
"I don't understand why everyone's acting surprised at this point," Suns forward Jae Crowder said about Booker's big day. "This is his first time on this stage but he's capable. He's more than capable. He're more than ready. He prepares like no other."
Paul sat out because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard missed his third straight game because of a sprained right knee.
Tied at 93 to start the fourth, the Suns went on a 12-2 run and pulled ahead 105-95 on Cam Johnson's dunk with 8:08 remaining. The Clippers wouldn't go away, though, cutting a 10-point deficit in the final two minutes to 116-114 when Terance Mann hit a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left.
But that's where the rally stopped for Los Angeles.
"I have no excuse," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. "I thought we played hard and competed. A little credit — they were making shots and we didn't. But I loved our fight. I loved what I saw."
Booker scored on a dunk on the next possession to seal Phoenix's eighth straight victory, getting a free lane to the basket on the blown defensive coverage. The sixth-year guard was a surprising omission from the All-NBA teams released a few days ago but he certainly looked the part on Sunday.
He wasn't worried about where this game ranks among his best performances.
"I'll let you guys do the rankings," Booker said. "I'm just going out there to win every game possible. I've been saying this since the start of the playoffs —-every next game is the biggest game."
Game 2 is on Tuesday night in Phoenix.
Chile admits violation of virus protocols at Copa America
SAO PAULO | Players from Chile's squad at Copa America violated the tournament's coronavirus protocols after a "barber" visited the players' hotel in the Brazilian city of Cuiaba.
The Chilean soccer federation issued a statement Sunday saying it "recognizes the violation of the health bubble of the squad participating at Copa America, with the unauthorized entry of a barber who, despite his negative PCR test, should not have made contact with the players."
The Chilean federation did not give the number or names of players involved, but said they will be fined.
"We regret what brought us to this situation and we inform that all members of the squad tested negative for the virus on Saturday," the federation said.
The statement came after Chilean media outlets reported that midfielder Arturo Vidal and defender Gary Medel had entered the hotel with an unauthorized person. Last week, both published videos of themselves getting a haircut in their social media channels.
What a comeback: Manuel wins at trials, Adrian falls short
OMAHA, Neb. | Simone Manuel is going back to the Olympics.
Days after revealing she was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome, Manuel brought the crowd to its feet on the final night of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials with a thrilling victory in the 50-meter freestyle Sunday.
The first Black woman to capture an individual gold medal in swimming, Manuel's hopes were on the ropes after she failed to even qualify for the final of the 100 free, the event she won five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.
But Manuel bounced back from that disappointment to win the chaotic sprint from one end of the pool to the other in 24.29 seconds.
She edged Abbey Weitzeil, who already had locked up her spot on the team with a victory in the 100 free, by one-hundredth of a second.
While Manuel earned a trip to Tokyo, Nathan Adrian's bid for a fourth Olympics came up short when he finished third in the men's 50 free.
All-Pro Alvin Kamara now advising NASCAR on growing fan base
LEBANON, Tenn. | All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara has gone beyond being just a fan of NASCAR and sponsoring a car.
He's now advising NASCAR on how to add more fans as its first "Growth and Engagement Advisor."
"I'm excited they carved out a role for me," Kamara said Sunday. "I got an office. I got a key card. I feel like I never had a job besides the NFL, so I got two jobs now. (Saints coach) Sean Payton going to have to give me some downtime."
In this new role, Kamara will connect with fans and share his own fan experience digitally and on social media. The announcement came on Twitter, and he also will work with NASCAR's marketing team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.