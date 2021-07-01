Without Giannis, Bucks beat Hawks for 3-2 lead
MILWAUKEE | Brook Lopez scored a playoff career-high 33 points and the Milwaukee Bucks withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 on Thursday night for a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
The Bucks are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. They won their lone NBA title in 1971.
Weiberg takes over as Oklahoma State AD
STILLWATER, Okla. | Chad Weiberg officially is Oklahoma State’s athletic director.
Weiberg had been deputy athletic director under Mike Holder since 2017. Oklahoma State announced the succession plan for Weiberg to take over in March, and it became official on Thursday.
Weiberg called it a dream job.
As deputy athletic director, Weiberg was the chief operating officer. He was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the athletics department.
Jags, 49ers coaches get fined over violations
DALLAS | The Jacksonville Jaguars and first-year coach Urban Meyer have been fined along with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers for violating rules governing offseason practices, a person with knowledge of the decision said Thursday.
Meyer and the Jaguars incurred the biggest fines, with the coach getting docked $100,000 while the team was fined $200,000, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the punishments weren’t announced.
The Cowboys and 49ers were fined $100,000 each, while Dallas coach Mike McCarthy and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan were docked $50,000 apiece. ESPN first reported the punishments.
— From AP reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.