Biden: U.S. may not send top dignitaries to Beijing Olympics
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the United States was weighing a diplomatic boycott of next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing over China's human rights abuses, a move that would keep American dignitaries, but not athletes, from the games.
Speaking to reporters as he hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office, Biden said backing a boycott of the Olympics in February is "something we're considering."
The U.S. and other nations traditionally send high-level delegations to each Olympics. First lady Jill Biden led the American contingent to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year and second gentleman Doug Emhoff led a delegation to the Paralympic Games.
International advocacy groups and some members of Congress have called for a symbolic U.S. boycott of the games in Beijing over China's treatment of Uyghurs and its crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong. The participation of American athletes would be unaffected by the boycott.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there was no timeline for a decision by the president on whether to go through with a possible boycott.
The White House has said the Olympics did not come up on Monday when Biden met virtually with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
WNBA changes its playoff format to more traditional bracket
The WNBA is changing its playoff format to a more traditional bracket.
The league announced Thursday that the postseason will consist of three rounds — best- of-three games for the first round and best-of-five games for subsequent ones — beginning this summer. The top eight teams overall will make the playoffs..
The league adopted a playoff structure in 2016 that had single-elimination games in the opening two rounds and gave byes to the semifinals for the top two teams. While the league will lose a round of the playoffs under the new format, going from four to three, it will gain more games using a series structure.
Browns' Mayfield practices, expected to play against Lions
BEREA, Ohio | One day off was enough for Baker Mayfield.
The Browns' battered quarterback returned to practice after taking a day to rest an assortment of injuries and appears set to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
Mayfield was kept off the field on Wednesday, when he said he's never been as "beat up" in his career and seemed unsure of his status to face the Lions (0-8-1).
But the 25-year-old returned for Thursday's workout and looked sharp while firing passes and throwing on the move despite knee and foot injuries during the portion open to reporters.
