Barcelona president: Keeping Messi was a ‘risky’ investment
MADRID | Money came between Barcelona and Lionel Messi.
Barcelona said the player wanted to stay. The club wanted the same.
They even shook hands on a deal.
But in the end, the club’s dire financial situation made it impossible.
Letting Messi go was the only way of saving the club, and just like that Messi’s era at Barcelona came to an end.
President Joan Laporta said Friday that keeping the Argentine star would be risky, and not even the greatest player in the world was worth jeopardizing the club’s future.
“We think Barcelona is above all,” Laporta said. “The club is over 100 years old and is above everyone, even above the best player in the world. The club goes over players, coaches, presidents.”
NFL Hall of Fame inductions roster is something to marvel at
Take a look at this roster:
Peyton Manning throwing to Calvin Johnson, Isaac Bruce, Harold Carmichael and Drew Pearson. Or handing off to Edgerrin James.
A pass protection pocket featuring Alan Faneca,Steve Hutchinson, Jimbo Covert and the late Winston Hill.
On defense, a secondary featuring Charles Woodson, Troy Polamalu, John Lynch, Steve Atwater and Donnie Shell.
All of them coached by Bill Cowher or Tom Flores or Jimmy Johnson.
The group of men entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend features everything. From a super scout who found the talent — the late Bill Nunn — to a defensive tackle who once punched out a horse: the late Alex Karras in his role as Mongo in “Blazing Saddles.”
Quite a cast.
— From AP reports
