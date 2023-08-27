Nola, Schwarber lead Phillies to a 3-game sweep of Cardinals
PHILADELPHIA | Aaron Nola allowed one hit and struck out nine in seven sharp innings, Kyle Schwarber homered and the NL wild-card leading Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals with a 3-0 victory Sunday.
Johan Rojas doubled among his three hits and Bryce Harper hit an RBI single for the defending NL champion Phillies, who outscored the Cardinals 22-3 in the series.
“Our offense was really good the entire series, we played really good defense and our pitching was outstanding,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said.
José Alvarado tossed a scoreless eighth and Craig Kimbrel completed the two-hit shutout with his 20th save in 22 tries with a scoreless ninth.
“We're hitting our stride when we want to,” Schwarber said. “We have to keep pushing, keep going.”
St. Louis has dropped nine of 11.
After Tommy Edman led off the game with a double, Nola (12-8) retired 21 of the next 22 batters.
“I really felt like I had to get in the zone,” Nola said after Edman's at-bat. “They were three uncompetitive pitches.”
A one-out walk in the fifth to Nolan Gorman was the only blemish over that stretch and the right-hander’s only free pass of the day. St. Louis didn't get another hit until Paul Goldschmidt's one-out double off Kimbrel.
“Nola was fantastic,” Thomson said. “Kept them off balance.”
Among the NL leaders in strikeouts and innings pitched, Nola upped his season totals to 174 K's and 167⅓ innings. The 30-year-old didn’t allow a home run for the fifth time in 27 starts.
Schwarber clubbed the first pitch of the game from Drew Rom (0-2) deep into the bushes in center field. The 436-foot shot was the 36th home run for Schwarber, who led the NL with 46 in 2022. It also was his 27th career leadoff homer and seventh this season.
The Phillies went up 2-0 in the fifth on Trea Turner’s sacrifice fly that scored Rojas, and they took a three-run lead in the seventh on Harper’s opposite-field single.
“The team has been mashing the baseball,” Nola said.
Rom, acquired in a trade from Baltimore on Aug. 1, gave up those two runs on five hits in 5⅓ innings. He struck out six and walked one. It was the second career outing for the 23-year-old lefty, who surrendered six runs in 3⅔ innings in his debut in an 11-1 loss at Pittsburgh on Aug. 21.
“He kept guys more off balance than his first outing,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “That was a much better outing.”
CURT’S COMPANY
Nola tied Curt Schilling for fifth place on Philadelphia’s career strikeouts list with 1,554.
EXTRA! EXTRA!
Schwarber has an extra-base hit in six consecutive contests.
BANK BROOM
Sunday marked Philadelphia’s first series sweep of the Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park, which opened in 2004.
BASERUNNING BLUNDER
Edman was thrown out at second base in the first inning after breaking toward third on Paul Goldschmidt’s grounder to deep shortstop. St. Louis would’ve had runners on first and second with one out.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Cardinals: Placed RHP Guillermo Zuñiga (right forearm strain) on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Friday, and recalled RHP James Naile from Triple-A Memphis. ... 3B Nolan Arenado returned to the lineup after sitting out Saturday’s game with lower back tightness. ... OF Tyler O’Neill (knee) was in Marmol’s original lineup before being replaced by Richie Palacios.
Phillies: LHP Ranger Suárez will throw batting practice to hitters Monday. He has been sidelined since Aug. 16 with a strained right hamstring.
UP NEXT
Cardinals: Begin a six-game homestand Monday night when St. Louis RHP Adam Wainwright (3-9, 8.61) faces Padres LHP Blake Snell (10-9, 2.73).
Phillies: Open three-game series against the Angels on Monday night. Phillies RHP Taijuan Walker (13-5, 4.02) opposes Los Angeles RHP Lucas Giolito (7-10, 4.32).
NASCAR driver Ryan Preece gets medical clearance to return home after terrifying crash at Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. | NASCAR driver Ryan Preece, whose car rolled about a dozen times during a terrifying crash at Daytona International Speedway, was on his way home about 12 hours later after being discharged from a hospital Sunday.
Stewart-Haas Racing said Preece was headed back to North Carolina after getting clearance from doctors at Halifax Health Medical Center. The team earlier said Preece was “awake, alert and mobile" and “had been communicating with family and friends.”
The 32-year-old Preece was able to climb out of his mangled No. 41 Ford on Saturday night with help before emergency workers put him on a gurney and into an ambulance. He initially went to the track's infield care center before being transported to Halifax Health for overnight observation.
Preece tweeted about two hours after the race, posting: “If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough. ... I’m coming back.”
Preece and SHR teammate Chase Briscoe made contact coming out of Turn 4, and Preece's car turned hard left and then went into an uncontrollable barrel roll as soon as it slid from the asphalt to the infield grass. The car came to a halt on all four tires, with some minor damage to the roll cage.
Preece being able to climb out with help was a testament to NASCAR's Next Gen car, which is considered the safest iteration in its 75-year history.
The car was roundly criticized following its debut in 2022 because rear-impact collisions wreaked havoc on drivers. Kurt Busch of 23XI Racing suffered a life-changing concussion during a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway last summer, and Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman missed five races because of a concussion.
Multiple other drivers complained about the violence felt during what they considered routine hits and wondered if they too had suffered head trauma.
NASCAR spent much of last year and the offseason testing and tweaking its car to try to limit the G-forces delivered to drivers. The changes were welcomed, resulting in considerably fewer missed races and no reported concussions in 2023.
Busch, meanwhile, has yet to return to racing and formally retired from the Cup Series Saturday at Daytona. The 45-year-old Busch held back tears as he called it quits, saying his “body is just having a battle with Father Time.”
Busch added that he's dealt with arthritis and gout while trying to shake lingering effects of a brain injury that rocked stock car racing a year ago.
Preece's accident harkened memories of Ryan Newman's harrowing wreck in the 2020 Daytona 500. Newman was able to walk out of the hospital days later, another testament to NASCAR safety improvements made since Dale Earnhardt's death on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500.
Former Cup Series champ Kurt Busch formally retires while still recovering from concussion
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. | Kurt Busch said goodbye to Cup Series racing on the same stage where he celebrated one of his most memorable NASCAR victories.
It was an emotional farewell for sure.
Busch, 45, held back tears as he announced his retirement Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. The 2004 series champion and 2017 Daytona 500 winner called it quits mostly because he's been unable to shake lingering effects of a significant concussion that rocked stock car racing a year ago.
“My body is just having a battle with Father Time,” Busch said. “I’ve had arthritis ever since I can remember. My gout has flared up where I can barely walk in some days. Just pushing to get through physical therapy and continuing to work out.”
Busch joins a short list of drivers in recent years whose bodies helped prompt decisions to walk away: Dale Earnhardt Jr. (concussions) and four-time champion Jeff Gordon (lower back). Busch said he was taking prerace shots last summer — before his concussion — “just so I could move my knee and move my feet.”
His younger brother, two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, sat at the back of Daytona's media center during the announcement. NASCAR executives Jim France, Ben Kennedy, Steve O’Donnell and Mike Helton also were on hand along with countless Toyota brass and 23IX Racing drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick.
“It’s time for a new journey, and I’m excited to get started,” Kurt Busch said.
The Las Vegas native suffered a life-changing concussion during a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway last summer. After slamming into the wall backwards, the front end of his Toyota smacked it at such a G-force that raised safety concerns about the Next Gen cars.
NASCAR spent much of the offseason tweaking its car to try to limit the effects of rear-impact collisions that wreaked havoc on drivers in 2022. Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman missed five races with a concussion, and multiple other drivers complained about the violence of routine hits and wondered if they too had suffered head trauma.
Busch said Saturday he continues to show incremental improvements and intends to return to racing one day, but he has no timetable for getting back behind the wheel. Even if he does race again, it won't be in NASCAR's premier series.
“Racing at NASCAR’s highest level requires every bit of focus, heart, stamina and determination,” Busch said. “And I know right now I can’t give what’s required to compete at that level week in and week out.
“It’s difficult to know which avenues will lead to what in the short-term futures. I’m still wanting to get doctor approval and get cleared. That’s the first step. That’s what I need to do personally. Then I will have opportunities to talk to different motorsports teams and sponsors on doing other races.”
Busch won 34 races in 776 starts over 23 years in the Cup Series. He landed as a consultant for his old 23XI Racing team and Toyota. He counseled Travis Pastrana at the Daytona 500 in February and has thrown his arms around anyone in the garage who needs advice.
He plans to remain maintain some role at 23XI, where he initially called himself the CFD — Captain of Fun Department — but has since revised it to CVO, the Chief Vision Officer.
“Whatever it means is whatever it means, but I’ve enjoyed working with all of the departments and being that extra set of eyes and helping our team advance so that we can win more races, be more competitive and have shots at winning championships,” he said. "I want to give back to the team.”
Lyles, Richardson anchor U.S. sweep of relays at world championships
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Now that they’ve got the baton thing down, the American sprinters can start brushing up on celebrations.
Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson anchored their 4x100 teams to victories Saturday, giving the U.S. its first sweep of the short relays at world championships since 2007 and a boost of confidence heading into next year's Olympics.
Lyles finished 3 for 3 at these championships — with wins in the 100, the 200 and the 4x100. He lifted three fingers and shouted “Three!” as he crossed the line to remind the world of what he'd done, which was to become the first man to complete that triple at worlds since Usain Bolt in 2015.
Richardson’s celebration was a little different. With the men on the track watching and Richardson still putting on the brakes after she crossed the line, an over-the-moon Christian Coleman came out to celebrate with a hug ... or a high-five ... or something. They collided, spun around and went tumbling to the ground.
But Richardson popped right back up. No damage was done, and it will go down as one of many sweet memories on a night that was full of them.
“I didn't know she was going to jump like that. I guess I was supposed to catch her. But I don't know. It's all good,” said Coleman, who, along with Lyles, was on the last men's team to win the relay, at world championships in 2019.
It didn't have to be perfect, but maybe that was the point in a race where the Americans had the deepest, fastest lineups. The final exchange in the men's race, between Brandon Carnes and Lyles, ended with Carnes using two hands to shove the baton into the American champion's hands as he accelerated.
Lyles got the baton in time and kept going.
He started the anchor leg with a one-step lead on a Jamaican — in days past, a sign of bad things to come. But the best closer in the game right now is no longer Bolt, who retired in 2017. It's Lyles. He put Jamaican Rohan Watson in his rearview mirror to wrap up a run of 37.38 seconds, good for a .24 win over Italy and a .38 margin over Watson and Co.
“I'm not turning around,” Lyles said when asked if he thought about looking back to see what was going on with the exchange. “We did what we came to do. We got the job done, regardless of the situation.”
It hasn't always been that way.
Sometimes because of the pressure Bolt applied, and sometimes simply because of their own bad habits, the U.S. has struggled in this race, even when it has brought the deepest team.
The baton exchanges have cost the men wins in seven worlds and five Olympics since 1995. The women have had their share of trouble, too. As if to drive home that point once more, it was the women’s 4x400 team that ran into problems about an hour before the 4x100 runners took to the track.
Quanera Hayes and Alexis Holmes passed outside the lane in qualifying of the longer race, where the exchange isn’t even supposed to be hard, and the U.S. was DQ’d.
All that felt like ancient history by the time Richardson grabbed the baton from 200 silver medalist Gabby Thomas, took off and outran Jamaican 200 gold medalist Shericka Jackson to the finish line. It didn’t hurt that Thomas handed it to Richardson with about a two-step lead that the American held throughout the final leg.
The U.S. women finished in 41.03 — .18 ahead of Jamaica — with Britain finishing third. Richardson will leave Budapest with her two golds, plus a bronze in the 200. Any tensions that lingered from a much-discussed recent U.S. training camp felt like water under the bridge.
“No matter what we put out there, we knew what we needed to do, and we all had a common goal and we did it,” Richardson said.
In individual action on the second-to-last day at the meet, the world’s best pole vaulter, Armand Duplantis, cleared 6.10 meters (20 feet) to win his second straight gold medal at worlds. With the win sealed, he tried to break his own record, but couldn't clear 6.23. This still marked the 50th time he’s gone over 6 meters in competition.
Faith Kipyegon completed the 1,500-5,000 double by running the longer race in a leisurely 14 minutes, 53.88 seconds. That was more than 48 seconds off the world record she set earlier this year but still .23 seconds ahead of her friend, Sifan Hassan.
Hassan adds this silver to a bronze she won in the 1,500 and an 11th place finish in the 10,000 after she tripped and fell near the finish line on opening night.
In the decathlon, Pierce Lepage outlasted Damian Warner in a 1-2 finish for Canada. In the men's 800, Marco Apop brought another gold to Canada.
In women's shot put, American Chase Ealey won her second straight world title.
The U.S. closed the night with 27 medals — 11 of them gold — and one day of competition left. Some might argue none of those medals were sweeter than the two from a pair of relay races the Americans have always loved but that have not always loved them back.
“It's my first gold medal, I’m really excited and we made it work,” Thomas said. “We’ve worked together and we got it done and I’m just so happy that we did that.”
One week after sullying the Women's World Cup, Luis Rubiales is now a Spanish soccer outcast
BARCELONA, Spain | One week after the president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed a player during the Women’s World Cup awards ceremony, his reputation is in tatters and he's out of his job.
Luis Rubiales, whose leadership of Spanish soccer had already been marked by successes tinged with scandal, wrecked his career by offending millions worldwide with his conduct at the final in Sydney, Australia, when he also grabbed his crotch in a victory gesture.
“Rubiales cannot run Spanish soccer again,” Spanish minister María Jesús Montero said Sunday, a day after he was provisionally suspended by FIFA for 90 days.
“We had enough of him when he marred the great triumph of women’s soccer with his intolerable attitude.”
Rubiales was replaced by his vice president Pedro Rocha, who will act as interim chief in his absence. Rocha is considered to be a confidant of Rubiales. Rocha has called an emergency meeting of the soccer federation's regional heads to discuss the crisis on Monday, when women’s groups will rally in downtown Madrid in support of forward Jenni Hermoso, who was kissed on the lips by Rubiales after Spain's 1-0 win over England in the final.
FIFA moved against Rubiales after he refused to step down and defiantly told an emergency assembly of his federation on Friday that he was the victim of a “witch hunt” by “false feminists.”
On a day that will go down as one of the ugliest in Spanish soccer, Rubiales said that Hermoso had consented to the “mutual” kiss. Hermoso replied in two statements to say that was false and that she considered herself the victim of an abuse of power. She also accused the federation of trying to pressure her into supporting Rubiales. The federation hit back by saying she was lying and that it would take legal action against her.
As part of his suspension of Rubiales, FIFA disciplinary judge Jorge Palacio ordered Rubiales and the federation not to contact Hermoso.
Spain’s government is also pursuing his permanent removal in Spain’s Administrative Court for Sports. The court will meet in the coming week to consider the government’s lawsuit for an alleged abuse of power and for allegedly committing acts that tarnished the dignity and decorum of a sporting event. If found guilty, Rubiales could be ruled unfit to hold office.
Spain great Andrés Iniesta, a 2010 World Cup winner, said “after what has happened this week I would like to express my sadness, as a person, as a father of three girls, as a husband and as a soccer player.
“We have had to bear this president who clung to power, didn’t admit that his behavior had been unacceptable and was damaging the image of our country and our soccer before the world,” Iniesta said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Rubiales' behavior has tarnished not only the greatest feat of Spanish women’s soccer, it has also torn apart his federation.
The only public support Rubiales has received came during Friday’s general assembly when he was applauded several times by parts of the mostly male crowd, which was made up of regional federation officials, coaches, referees and players from lower divisions.
But his refusal to go quietly led to some resignations from his board, including the vice president in charge of women’s soccer. The federation will also keep open its own internal probe into the incident as part of its sexual violence protocol.
Those who applauded his diatribe included women’s coach Jorge Vilda — Hermoso's coach — and Spain’s men’s coach Luis de la Fuente. But once FIFA took down Rubiales, it took only hours for both coaches to issue statements sanctioning their now former boss.
Rubiales is a 46-year-old former player who headed a players’ union – which this week joined the chorus demanding his resignation – before he was elected to run the federation in 2018. He has not shied away from controversy since, but has shored up internal support by boosting revenues.
Rubiales made 339,000 euros ($365,000) in 2021 after taxes, for presiding over the federation with a budget of 382 million euros ($412 million). The federation runs Spain’s men’s and women’s national soccer teams and its semi-professional and amateur soccer leagues. It also organizes the referees. The government maintains some oversight of the entity but it cannot name or remove its executives.
Weeks after becoming the most powerful man in Spanish soccer, Rubiales showed he wouldn’t tolerate any act that he considered disloyal when he fired the coach of Spain’s men’s team just two days before its first match at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Julen Lopetegui had just agreed to join Real Madrid after the tournament, but Rubiales felt he had betrayed the national team and dismissed him.
Rubiales revolutionized the Spanish Super Cup in 2019 by expanding it from two to four teams and taking it to Saudi Arabia – now the big draw for top European talent like Cristiano Ronaldo – in exchange for 40 million dollars a year. The clubs and federation loved the cash, but the move was criticized by women’s and human rights groups for the regime’s treatment of women and minorities. Spanish authorities also scrutinized the deal, and an investigative judge is probing the legality of the Super Cup contracts.
In part, Rubiales was tolerated because he was considered better than his predecessor, Ángel Maria Villar, who was in power for nearly three decades before he ended up behind bars for widespread corruption.
Rubiales increased his hold on power by becoming a vice-president with UEFA, which has remained silent on the scandal. Rubiales was spearheading what promised to be his greatest prize: a joint bid to host the 2030 men’s World Cup with Portugal, Morocco and possibly Ukraine.
But it seems the greatest sporting achievement of Spanish soccer under his watch has led to his downfall – unless he can successfully fight against both FIFA and Spain’s government.
Not only were his actions deemed out of line, his erratic handling of the scandal — which swerved from insulting his critics, to an awkward apology, and eventually his tirade against feminism — did him in.
The response from Spanish society has been overwhelmingly supportive of Hermoso and against Rubiales.
Her Spain teammates, along with more than 50 others women players, said they would not play for Spain as long as he remains.
Messages in support of the player and condemning Rubiales have poured in from Spanish and foreign players, the most powerful soccer clubs – Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Athletic Bilbao, Valencia, among others – and from political parties from the far left to the center right.
“Luis Rubiales is finished,” the president of Spain’s women’s league, Beatriz Álvarez, told The Associated Press. “He has dug his own grave with his acts and his words.”
