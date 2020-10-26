Missouri wide receiver arrested, dismissed from team

COLUMBIA, Mo. | Missouri wide receiver Maurice Massey has been dismissed from the team after being arrested, school officials said Monday.

Massey, 20, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault and first-degree property damage, according to the Boone County Sheriff Department. He was released after bonding out of jail.

Massey had not played for the Tigers this year after he opted out of the season because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Maurice Massey has been dismissed from the Mizzou Football program for a violation of team rules," the university said. "Since electing to opt out of the 2020 football season due to COVID-19 last month, he has not been involved in any of our practices or team activities."

A former three-star recruit from St. Louis, Massey played in four games for Missouri last year but did not record a catch.

Missouri (2-2) takes a two-game winning streak to No. 10 Florida (2-1) on Saturday.

Beckham's season over, Browns star WR tears knee ligament

CLEVELAND | Odell Beckham Jr. was in a much better place emotionally and physically. This was going to be the season he changed minds.

He was determined to make 2020 — and its many obstacles — a special year, re-establish himself as one of the NFL's best players and lead the Browns back to the playoffs, along with with best friend and teammate Jarvis Landry.

Beckham won't get the chance.

The star receiver's second season with Cleveland ended on Monday after an MRI confirmed he sustained a torn left knee ligament in the opening minutes of Sunday's 37-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Beckham's injury is a devastating personal blow and a potentially major setback to the Browns, who are off to their best start since 1994 and eyeing their first postseason appearance in 18 years.

They'll have to get there without Beckham.

“Obviously, it’s a big loss,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He’s a huge part of what we do, so now we just have to huddle up and find some different ways and find some different people and put them in that role. ... I'm sick for Odell.”

Wisconsin coach stays mum on QB Mertz with Huskers up next

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst isn’t discussing quarterback Graham Mertz’s status following reports that the redshirt freshman has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I will not, cannot and should not therefore comment about anything dealing with our testing and coronavirus,” Chryst said Monday.

Chryst did say he was confident the ninth-ranked Badgers’ game Saturday at Nebraska (0-1) would go on as scheduled.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal both reported that Mertz had tested positive. The Journal-Sentinel reported Mertz’s positive test came Saturday, one day after the Badgers’ 45-7 season-opening home victory over Illinois.

Both papers reported that Mertz would be undergoing a second test to determine if the first result was a false positive.

Big Ten protocols say that athletes who test positive through point-of-contact daily testing must take a polymerase chain reaction test to confirm the first result. If that second test confirms a positive result, the athlete can’t play again for at least 21 days.

Purdue's Brohm hopes to return Saturday, Moore still unclear

Jeff Brohm plans to be back at practice Wednesday and back on the sideline Saturday.

He can't wait.

Just two days after the Purdue coach's family attended the season-opening victory over Iowa as he watched from home, yelling loudly enough at times to scare his dog, Brohm said he would return to work this week after completing a 10-day isolation period with COVID-19.

“That was no fun for sure and I’m sure it wouldn’t be for anyone when you’re supposed to be coaching the team and you’re sitting on your rear end, while everyone else is doing all the work" he said Monday. “I think for the most part I was somewhat calm and collected."

The reaction of Coco, the dog who spent parts of the game in a corner, might suggest a different scene.

Still, Brohm was encouraged with what he saw from afar as Purdue picked up the first season-opening win of his four-year tenure.

He liked the play-calling of his younger brother, Brian, and the patience he showed with starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell. Jeff Brohm also enjoyed seeing his defense produce two key turnovers. And while it wasn't a perfect performance, Brohm couldn't quibble with the end result — a 24-20 victory over Iowa.

Now, a little more than a week after testing positive for the coronavirus, he's hoping for a normal practice week.

“I think it took a little time to get over a few of the symptoms," Brohm said. “It's like a normal sickness that you get, and it might last a little longer than some of the others that we’ve had, but I feel good and ready to get back. I can’t wait for Wednesday."