Djokovic in Australian Open draw as visa saga continues
MELBOURNE, Australia | Novak Djokovic remained in limbo even after he was included in the draw for the Australian Open on Thursday, with the tennis star still awaiting a government decision on whether to deport him for not being vaccinated for COVID-19.
Despite the cloud hanging over Djokovic's ability to compete, Australian Open organizers included the top seed in the draw. He is slated to play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, who is ranked world No. 78., in the opening round next week.
No. 1-ranked Djokovic had his visa canceled on arrival in Melbourne last week when his vaccination exemption was rejected, but he won a legal battle on procedural grounds that allowed him to stay in the country.
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has been considering the question since a judge reinstated Djokovic's visa on Monday.
Expectations of a pending decision were raised when Prime Minister Scott Morrison called an afternoon news conference after a national Cabinet meeting. Speculation heightened when the tournament draw was postponed by 75 minutes to a time after Morrison's news conference.
The wait continued after both events concluded, with Morrison referring questions on Djokovic to his immigration minister.
"These are personal ministerial powers able to be exercised by Minister Hawke and I don't propose to make any further comment at this time," Morrison said.
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley also declined comment after the draw ceremony for the tournament that starts Monday.
The 34-year-old Djokovic has been trying to focus his attention on the playing court in the four days since he was released from immigration detention. He held a practice session at Rod Laver Arena, his fourth this week, in mid-afternoon.
He was on the practice court Wednesday when a statement posted on his social media accounts acknowledged that his Australian travel declaration form contained incorrect information.
In the statement, Djokovic blamed "human error" by his support team for failing to declare that he had traveled in the two-week period before entering Australia.
Giving false information on the form could be grounds for deportation. That could result in sanctions ranging up to a three-year ban from entering Australia, a daunting prospect for a player who has won almost half of his 20 Grand Slam singles titles here.
Djokovic acknowledged the lapses when he sought to clarify what he called "continuing misinformation" about his movements after he became infected last month. It also raised questions about his public appearances in Serbia last month, particularly a media interview he attended despite knowing he was positive.
It was another twist in a saga over whether the athlete should be allowed stay in Australia despite not being vaccinated.
The initial news that Djokovic was granted an exemption to strict vaccination rules to enter the country provoked an outcry and the ensuing dispute has since overshadowed the lead-up to the Australian Open.
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said most Australians disapproved of the nine-time and defending Australian Open champion coming to Melbourne to compete in breach of the nation's tough pandemic quarantine rules.
"Most of us thought because Mr. Djokovic hadn't been vaxxed twice that he would be asked to leave," Joyce said. "Well, that was our view, but it wasn't the court's view."
"The vast majority of Australians ... didn't like the idea that another individual, whether they're a tennis player or ... the king of Spain or the Queen of England, can come up here and have a different set of rules to what everybody else has to deal with," Joyce added.
No. 4-seeded player Stefanos Tsitsipas told India's WION TV channel that Djokovic seemed to be "playing by his own rules."
"No one would have really thought, you know, 'I can just come to Australia unvaccinated and not having to follow the protocols that they gave me,'" Tsitsipas said. "It takes a lot of daring to do, I think, and putting a Grand Slam kind of at risk."
The debate over Djokovic's presence in Australia rages against a backdrop of surging COVID-19 infections across the nation.
Victoria state, which hosts the Australian Open, on Thursday eased seven-day isolation rules for close contacts of those infected in sectors including education and transport to curb the number of employees staying away from work.
The state recorded 37,169 new cases in the latest 24-hour period on Thursday, as well as 25 deaths and 953 hospitalizations. With cases surging, the Victoria state government moved to limit ticket sales to the tennis tournament in a bid to reduce the risk of transmission.
Djokovic's visa status has been debated since he arrived more than a week ago, after posting on social media that he had received exemption permission.
At issue is whether he has a valid exemption to strict rules requiring vaccination to enter Australia since he recently recovered from COVID-19.
His exemption to compete was approved by the Victoria state government and Tennis Australia, the tournament organizer. That apparently allowed him to receive a visa to travel.
AP source: Texans fire coach David Culley after one season
HOUSTON | David Culley spent 43 years as a college and NFL assistant before finally getting his first head coaching job with the Houston Texans.
He lasted just one season before being fired Thursday, a move that leaves the NFL with one Black head coach: Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin. Miami's Brian Flores was fired this week after leading his team to a 9-8 record.
A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press the Texans fired Culley on Thursday. The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the move hadn't been announced.
His firing comes days after Houston closed out a 4-13 season with a 28-25 loss to Tennessee.
Culley said Monday he expected to return, but general manager Nick Caserio was said to still be evaluating the coach at that time. Three days later, Culley was out of a job.
The 66-year-old Culley was hired last January to replace Bill O'Brien after working as an NFL assistant since 1994. He took over a team that went 4-12 in the 2020 season with Deshaun Watson at quarterback.
Watson requested a trade around the time Culley was hired, and before 22 women filed lawsuits against the QB alleging sexual harassment or assault. Those issues kept Watson sidelined all season and precipitated a rebuild in Houston that left Culley at the helm of a depleted team.
Culley didn't have much of a chance without Watson and with a roster where most of the few remaining quality starters were traded or released as the season progressed.
Culley discussed the challenges he faced in his first season as a head coach in an interview with The AP last month.
"There's a manual that they give you, like here's all the things that will happen to you," he said. "Listen, there's been many, many things that ain't in that manual that I've had to go through here that you just learn, you learn on the run.
"But the big thing is, do what you feel like is right for your team," he continued. "And be honest with everybody. And that's what I'm trying to do."
In that same interview, he discussed the decades-long path that led him to the Texans and touched on his displeasure at the scarcity of minority head coaches in the NFL.
"It's just very disappointing," he said. "And very disappointing for this reason, there are so many minority coaches in this profession from all ethnicities that deserve to have that opportunity."
The New York Jets' Robert Saleh, who is of Lebanese descent, and Washington's Ron Rivera, who is Latino, are the only minority head coaches remaining besides Tomlin.
The Texans also fired offensive coordinator Tim Kelly on Thursday, according to the same person who confirmed Culley's dismissal. Kelly had been with the Texans in various roles since 2014 and had been the offensive coordinator since 2019.
This is the first time the Texans have fired a coach after one season. The team's first coach, Dom Capers, spent four seasons in Houston before being fired. Gary Kubiak was hired next, and he was let go in his eighth season. The team fired O'Brien after he opened his seventh season 0-4.
Culley was hired after spending 2019-20 as assistant head coach, wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. Before coming to Houston, Culley had worked as an NFL assistant starting in 1994, also spending time with Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Kansas City and Buffalo. He began his career as a college assistant and spent 1991-93 at Texas A&M.
Houston beat Jacksonville in the opener before losing eight consecutive games after Tyrod Taylor was injured and rookie quarterback Davis Mills struggled to adjust to the NFL.
But the Texans played better late in the season, with two of their four wins coming in the last month, including a 41-29 victory over a Los Angeles Chargers team still in playoff contention.
The late improvement wasn't enough to save Culley's job. Now, the Texans face a big offseason in which they'll have to find a new coach, will look to finally trade Watson and will have the third overall draft pick after not having a first-round pick in the last two drafts.
Double duty: Tirico to host NBC's Olympic, Super Bowl shows
Mike Tirico will be doing international double duty when NBC broadcasts the Olympics and the Super Bowl next month.
Tirico will anchor the network's primetime coverage of the Winter Games from Beijing then will change locations to Los Angeles to host the Super Bowl pregame show. This is the first time the two events will overlap.
"I didn't need much convincing to do this. This is the opportunity of a lifetime within our profession. The biggest sporting event in the country in the middle of the biggest sporting event in the world," Tirico said, "The chance to be a part of both is great. I'm honored to be a part of this for sure."
Tirico is the host of NBC's "Football Night in America" and he also calls some games throughout the season. He will anchor the Olympics from Beijing on Feb. 3-10 before making the 6,200-mile flight to Los Angeles, where he will host coverage Feb. 11-12 from a set outside SoFi Stadium.
On Feb. 13, Tirico will host the five-hour Super Bowl pregame show and then the Sunday night Olympic primetime show following the game. This will be his third Olympics as the primetime host after joining NBC in 2016 and his fourth Super Bowl (the previous three were with ABC).
"They're both dream assignments, so who needs to sleep at that point? The one thing you want to make sure is you can do it the right way," Tirico said. "I think from an editorial standpoint, we'll still be able to deliver the same coverage and that's got to be at the forefront of this. And in some ways, I think it will help enhance this unique weekend to be at the Super Bowl site, as we're part of that buildup during our coverage of the Olympics."
Vikings GM candidates include Eagles exec Catherine Raîche
MINNEAPOLIS | The Minnesota Vikings have targeted a diverse set of candidates for their general manager vacancy, including one woman: Philadelphia Eagles vice president of football operations Catherine Raîche.
Two people with knowledge of the process confirmed Thursday that the Vikings have requested an interview with Raîche. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the requests.
Raîche is in her third season with the Eagles. She was hired in 2019 as a coordinator of football operations and player personnel. Prior to that, the Montreal native worked five years in the Canadian Football League in the front offices of both the Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes.
There are currently no women at the top of any team's football operations, but as the NFL has lent more support in recent years, more women have risen to leadership roles around the league. Before the season, the Denver Broncos hired Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager. Kleine worked her way up with the Vikings in college scouting and became their manager of player personnel.
In baseball, Kim Ng is general manager of the Miami Marlins.
The Vikings have requested general manager interviews with seven other candidates, in addition to Raîche: Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown, Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook, Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek and New England Patriots scouting consultant Eliot Wolf.
Ossenfort is a native of Luverne, Minnesota, who played football at Minnesota-Morris when it was an NCAA Division II program. He was a training camp intern with the Vikings in 2001.
Wolf is the son of Ron Wolf, who was general manager of the Green Bay Packers from 1991-2001 and the architect of the Super Bowl-winning team in 1996. Eliot Wolf was a candidate in 2018 with the Packers when their general manager job was open, but Brian Gutekunst was promoted instead.
Adofo-Mensah, Brown, Cook and Poles are Black. Minorities have lagged behind their white peers in landing top front office jobs in a league with Black players accounting for more than two-thirds of the on-field workforce, mirroring a similar hiring imbalance within the ranks of head coaches. The NFL has upped its efforts to promote more minority candidates.
Since owners Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf took over the team in 2005, the Vikings have hired or promoted several minorities and women to executive roles on the business side.
