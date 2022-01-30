Chiefs release NFL player Damon Arnette after Vegas arrest
LAS VEGAS | NFL cornerback Damon Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of weapons and drug offenses, prompting him to be released by his latest team, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Arnette, 25, was booked Saturday on suspicion of crimes that included assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to jail records.
Police Lt. Justin Byers said the arrests of Arnette and another man stemmed from a report of a person with a gun Friday at 5:45 p.m. at a Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Arnette was jailed pending a Sunday court appearance, and it wasn't immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
The Chiefs had signed Arnette to a reserve/future contract on Jan. 20.
Arnette was released by the Las Vegas Raiders in November after a social media video appeared to show the 2020 first-round pick threatening someone's life while brandishing multiple guns.
Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title
MELBOURNE, Australia | Searching for inspiration when he was down two sets and facing triple break point, with his prospects of winning a record 21st Grand Slam title almost shot, Rafael Nadal thought back to some of his most difficult defeats.
A renowned right-to-the-end competitor, Nadal dug deep in that critical moment and won the next four points to survive the immediate threat from Daniil Medvedev. Minutes later he held for 3-3 in the third set and swung the momentum of the Australian Open final around.
Nadal eventually did get to 21 first, setting the men's record for most Grand Slam singles titles after a dramatic 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 comeback win that lasted 5 hours and 24 minutes and finished early Monday morning.
The 35-year-old Spaniard now has one more major title than Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, his long-time rivals in the so-called Big Three.
He was the only one of three who had a chance to claim the record solo in Australia.
Federer is still recovering from knee surgery and Djokovic was sensationally deported from Australia on the eve of the tournament because he wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19.
It's all history now that Nadal has become just the fourth man to win all four of the sport's major titles at least twice.
"I was repeating to myself during the whole match, 'I lost a lot of times here having chances, sometimes I was a little bit unlucky,'" Nadal said. "I just wanted to keep believing until the end."
"Tonight has been unforgettable. I feel very lucky."
Nadal was broken when serving to serve it out for the first time at 5-4 in the fifth set, but he made no mistake two games later, converting the first of his championship points.
Taking everything into account, "the scenario, the momentum," he said, "without a doubt probably the biggest comeback of my tennis career."
Certainly, he added, "The most unexpected. And most surprising, I think, for everyone."
Federer and Djokovic were watching, from a distance, and both used social media messages to offer congratulations to Nadal for breaking their three-way tie atop the men's Grand Slam standings.
Nadal and Medvedev packed a lot of drama into the final that started Sunday night, was delayed in the 84-minute second set when a human rights activist jumped onto the court, and finished close to 1:15 a.m.
Nadal was serving for the second set but was broken in that game. Then Medvedev had his moments to break again in the third set but admitted he got tight.
"Should have done better. Should have hit a winner," Medvedev said. "Maybe would have won the match."
"Tactically nothing changed," he added, "but Rafa stepped up."
Indeed, he did. And at 1:30 a.m. he stepped up onto the podium to give his victory speech.
"Good evening. No, good morning!" Nadal joked, looking at his watch.
In the background, Rod Laver, the ageing Australian tennis great for whom Melbourne Park's main stadium is named, was holding up his smartphone to capture the scenes. A woman nearby held up a sign that stated: "Rafa is the GOAT."
For now, in terms of men's major titles at least, Nadal is the Greatest Of All Time.
Nadal praised Medvedev for the part he played in what eventually became the second longest Australian Open final ever. Nadal's loss to Djokovic a decade ago lasted 5:53.
Nadal's 21st major title was even more remarkable considering he had two matches under his belt in the second half of 2021 because he was sidelined with a chronic foot injury. He also overcame a bout of COVID-19.
"For me, it's just amazing," he said, adding that it was only six weeks ago "I didn't know if I'd be able to play on the tour again."
Nadal won his first Australian Open title in 2009 and then lost four other finals here. His conversion rate in major finals is now 21 out of 29.
Medvedev, who was aiming to be the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the very next major, was ever-so-close to spoiling another 21st celebration.
Djokovic was chasing the same record at the U.S. Open last year, and a calendar-year Grand Slam, when Medvedev beat him in straight sets in the final.
Federer also had his chance at 21, but Djokovic stopped that after saving match points en route to winning the 2019 Wimbledon final.
For Nadal, this was just the fourth time — and first since 2007 — he's rallied from two sets down to win a best-of-five-set match. It's the first time it has happened at the Australian Open final since 1965.
Medvedev, who lost the 2021 final in Melbourne to Djokovic, began his post-match news conference by talking about having been "a young kid who dreamed about big things in tennis" who now has become a bit disillusioned. He spoke a little later about being disappointed in the way spectators treated him in the final and earlier in the tournament.
"From now on, I'm playing for myself," Medvedev said. "For my family. To provide (for) my family, for people that trust in me. Of course for all the Russians, because I feel a lot of support there."
Medvedev continued his love-hate relationship with Australian crowds. He stayed calm for the first two sets before complaining about the yelling and noise between first and second serves.
After Nadal broke him in the third game of the fourth set, on a double-fault, Medvedev walked to the changeover giving an ironic thumbs-up to the crowd.
There was an exchange of breaks but Nadal got the upper hand after a long game when he converted his seventh breakpoint.
Medvedev urged chair umpire John Blom to shut the crowd up.
"Step up, man. It's the final of a Grand Slam. 'Please' is not enough," he said. "They're idiots. With idiots, 'please' doesn't work."
Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title
MELBOURNE, Australia | Ash Barty really didn't know how to react to this drought-breaking triumph.
The usually so reserved and understated champion just let it all out, yelling "yes ... yes."
A quick walk to the net to congratulate the Australian Open runner-up, 28-year-old American Danielle Collins. Yes, that restored some sense of order. Acknowledge the umpire with a handshake. Yes, that's another important task for the women's top-ranked tennis player.
Then back onto Rod Laver Arena to scream out again: "yes ... yes."
Yes, it had been 44 years since an Australian won a singles title at the Australian Open, quite an anomaly for a country with such a long list of Grand Slam champions. So no need to keep a lid on the celebrations. An almost full house at Rod Laver Arena, despite ticket restrictions imposed for the COVID-19 pandemic, was rocking.
Barty knew what to do when she saw who was presenting the trophy. Her mentor, the Indigenous and Australian tennis icon Evonne Goolagong Cawley, had flown in secretly from Queensland state to hand it over to the next generation star with Indigenous heritage.
Instinct kicked in for Barty. It was a big, loving hug.
Barty will no longer be weighed down by the 1970s.
She recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to beat Collins 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the final on Saturday night, becoming the first Australian to win the Australian Open women's singles championship since Chris O'Neil in 1978.
The pressure is off the 25-year-old Aussie, who has made a remarkable career comeback after taking time off — missing every Grand Slam tournament in 2015 and '16 — and briefly flirting with a professional cricket career.
"It was a little bit surreal," Barty said. "I didn't quite know what to do or what to feel — just being able to let out a little bit of emotion, which is a little bit unusual for me, and being able to celebrate with everyone who was there in the crowd, the energy was incredible."
Barty now has Grand Slam singles titles on three surfaces, adding the hard courts of Melbourne Park to her titles on grass at Wimbledon last year and on clay at the 2019 French Open. Serena Williams is the only other active player on the women's tour with majors on all three surfaces.
"This is just a dream come true for me," Barty said. "I'm just so proud to be an Aussie."
Goolagong Cawley was a trailblazer. She won four of her seven Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open from 1974-77, after winning the French Open at the age of 19. She won Wimbledon in 1971 and, after having a baby, in 1980. She reached 11 other major finals, including four in a row at the U.S. Open.
And she spotted Barty's talent at a young age.
"Very lucky to be able to give her a hug in some of the biggest moments in my life," Barty said. "To be able to experience that together on such a big occasion, on such a beautiful court, and in a tournament that means so much to both of us — it was really nice to have her there just as someone to lean on when I wasn't really sure what to do."
O'Neil was involved in the night, too, ushering the trophy into the stadium.
Barty had only conceded one service game through six matches leading into the final.
And Collins was the fourth American in as many rounds to take her on, with Barty beating Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula and 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys in straight sets.
Collins, meanwhile, had to rally from a set and break down to beat Danish teenager Clara Tauson in the third round. She was hampered by a sore back, which prevented her from sitting down in changeovers.
Barty took the first set after saving a break point in the fifth game and then breaking in the next.
Collins hit back, relying on her high-power, high-intensity game to break Barty's serve in the second and sixth games.
She twice served for the second set, and got within two points of taking her first Grand Slam final to a third.
But she lost momentum when Barty jumped into a second serve and sent a return winner down the line in the seventh game.
Collins went to talk to the chair umpire when she faced a break point, and got booed by the crowd. When she lost the game, Collins got another chorus of boos.
Revived by that kind of energy, Barty won five of the last six games and dominated the tiebreaker.
"This crowd is one of the most fun I've ever played in front of," Barty said. "You relaxed me, forced me to play my best tennis."
Until Saturday, Barty's best run in Australia had ended in a semifinal loss to eventual champion Sofia Kenin in 2020.
Australian flags and the red, black and yellow Aboriginal flag were waved around in the crowd. Cathy Freeman, who carried both flags to celebrate her gold medal in the 400 meters at the Sydney 2000 Olympics — one of the defining images of those Games — was there for support, too.
Collins, whose previous best run at a major was a semifinal loss here in 2019, paid tribute to her longtime mentor Marty Schneider and her boyfriend Joe Vollen.
"Thank you for believing in me," she said, crying. "I haven't had a ton of people believing me in my career."
Collins, who doesn't have a permanent coach, said: "I was pushed to the max, and I gave myself a chance."
"So it was a great event for me. Accomplished some new things. Learned a lot of new things."
The home country's drought in Australian Open men's singles dates back to Mark Edmondson's victory in 1976, but the men's doubles title is back with a homegrown team for the first time since 1997.
Wild-card entrants Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis — the so-called Special Ks — finished off a fairly wild men's doubles campaign by beating Matt Ebden and Max Purcell 7-5, 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.