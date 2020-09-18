Woodland returns as wounded U.S. Open champion

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — Gary Woodland waited 15 months to return to the U.S. Open as defending champion and it turned into a miserable week before he even arrived.

Woodland shot another 74 on Friday and appeared certain to miss the cut. What bothered him more than his score was a tear in his left labrum that he has been coping with the last six weeks.

"I've got a lot of pain in there, and I've been fighting through it," Woodland said. "But it gets to a point where you're playing against the best players in the world. You just can't played with pain. I've played with pain my whole life, but it's getting a little tough."

Woodland says he has dealt with labrum issues in his left hip for a long time and has treated it with injections. But it flared up again, and he suspects the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down golf for three months played a role. When golf returned, he played seven out of nine weeks. That's a lot of golf for him.

"They didn't want me to play Chicago. They told me to take that off," Woodland said.

Instead, he played the BMW Championship, hopeful of moving up nine spots in the FedEx Cup reach the Tour Championship. "I thought I could play my way into East Lake, but didn't get that done," he said. He failed to advance, and two weeks off were not enough.

Thursday was the first time he played 18 holes since the final round at Olympia Fields three weeks ago.

"My coaches didn't want me to play today," Woodland said. "But this meant a lot to me. My game was in a good spot. It would have been different if I wasn't playing well. But physically, I could do it. And it's frustrating."

Woodland said he could see a specialist on Monday and assess from there.

"I've got to get healthy," he said. "Maybe I'll call Brooks (Koepka). He's dealing with the same (stuff). Maybe we can fix it together."

WEEKEND WITHOUT PHIL

Phil Mickelson walked down the first fairway of the East course at Winged Foot, the path to the parking lot.

Mickelson never considered his return to Winged Foot to be about redemption, which was a good thing. He won't be around for the weekend to even contemplate another crack at the only major he h as never won.

Lefty opened with a 79, his highest opening round in the 29 times he has played the U.S. Open. He three-putted from 8 feet for bogey on his final hole, the par-5 ninth, for a 74.

Mickelson said the struggle is playing well at home, but on a U.S. Open course that punishes the slightest miss, he has been getting tight with his swing and "playing some of my worst golf."

"And that's something I've got to work on and fix," he said. "When I go back home, I don't have the stress and I seem to play just fine, but I've got to be able to bring it out here under these conditions."

For the U.S. Open, it was his worst. His 36-hole score of 153 was his highest in a U.S. Open, topping the 151 he posted at Oakmont in 2007 when he played with a sore wrist. It was only the fourth time Mickelson has missed the cut in the U.S. Open. The others were at Oakmont in 2007 and 2016, and Pebble Beach in his pro debut in 1992. He shot 68-81.

Mickelson holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes. The most notorious was at Winged Foot in 2006 when he had a one-shot lead on the final hole and made double bogey to finish one shot behind.

Next year the U.S. Open goes to Torrey Pines in Mickelson's hometown of San Diego. Mickelson might have to qualify, as he said earlier this year that he would not seek an exemption — which he surely has earned — if he's not eligible.

SCHAUFFELE FINISH

Xander Schauffele was right in the mix until he finished with back-to-back bogeys for a 72. No one is ever happy with that kind of finish, but a course like Winged Foot and a major like the U.S. Open brings perspective.

"It (stinks) anywhere," he said, "but maybe less at a U.S. Open."

Schauffele wasn't alone in poor finishes. Louis Oosthuizen lost four shots over the last three holes, ending with a double bogey on the 18th. He shot 74 and was still very much in contention going into the weekend. So was Thomas Pieters, who finished bogey-bogey for a 74.

But while the talk Friday was how the U.S. Open felt like one, Schauffele didn't like the suggestion that Thursday — when 21 players were under par — was easy.

"I felt like I played my (tail) off yesterday and I barely shot under par," he said of his 68 "And today really felt like a U.S. Open, I can tell you that."

READY FOR A BREAK

Tiger Woods missed the cut in another major and was ready for a break.

"Probably I'm not going to be swinging a club for a little bit," he said. "Well, until Tuesday."

Woods remembered he has one more event next week. He is set to open his Payne's Valley golf course at Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri in a Ryder Cup-styled match with Woods and Justin Thomas facing Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

Rose also missed the cut Friday at Winged Foot.

"And then after that, take a little break, and then refocus and get back after it," Woods said. "There's still one more major to go, and my title defense at Sherwood. We have a couple big, big things ahead of us."

That was the first indication from Woods he would play the Zozo Championship on Oct. 22-25 at Sherwood in Thousand Oaks, California, the tournament he won last year in Japan. It was moved because of the coronavirus.

The Masters is Nov. 12-15.

Historic year: Antetokounmpo wins 2nd straight NBA MVP award

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo's historic year earned him a historic awards sweep.

The Milwaukee forward is the NBA's Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season, receiving that award Friday. He got the Defensive Player of the Year award earlier in these NBA playoffs.

The 25-year-old Antetokounmpo becomes just the third player in league history to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season, joining only Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

"Michael Jordan, one of the best players who's ever done it, if not the best," Antetokounmpo said. "Hakeem, a guy that I look up to, he came from where I'm from, Nigeria, where I have roots. ... Just being in the same sentence with them, that means a lot to me."

Antetokounmpo — who was in his native Athens, Greece, with his family when the award was announced — received 85 votes from the 100-person panel of global sports writers and broadcasters who cover the league, plus the one additional vote granted by winning fan balloting.

"It feels good to get this award announced when I'm back home," Antetokounmpo said, after telling NBA Commissioner Adam Silver — who was in possession of the trophy Friday — to hang on to the hardware until he returns to the U.S.

"I'm going to ship it to Greece," Silver said during the televised announcement show on NBA TV.

"No, don't do that," Antetokounmpo replied. "I'll come get it when the season starts."

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers got the other 15 first-place votes and finished second, and James Harden of the Houston Rockets finished third. James has been first, second or third in the MVP voting now 11 times in his career, and Harden has been a top-three finisher in each of the last four seasons.

Antetokounmpo's numbers this season were unprecedented, with averages of 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. Nobody had ever averaged those numbers over a full season; Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor both had seasons where they topped Antetokounmpo's averages for points and rebounds, though both fell just shy of matching his assist average.

And the numbers weren't inflated by big minutes, either. Antetokounmpo was fifth in the NBA in scoring, second in the league in rebounding — but only 71st in minutes per game. He led the Bucks to the NBA's best record this season, before Milwaukee was ousted from the playoffs by Miami in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

"Giannis, in our minds, has done more than enough to deserve back-to-back MVPs," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said when the team was in the NBA's restart bubble at Walt Disney World this summer. "What he does for us on both ends of the floor, what he does every night, the way he sets the bar for us, culturewise, work ethicwise ... he's an incredible teammate, plays unselfishly, does everything. And I think that's kind of what the MVP is, so we certainly feel like he's very deserving."

Jordan won both the MVP and Defensive Player in 1987-88 and Olajuwon won both in 1993-94. Antetokounmpo came close to joining the club last season by winning MVP and finishing second in the Defensive Player balloting.

A handful of others have also been first and second in those categories in the same year. Kawhi Leonard was second in the MVP race and won Defensive Player in 2015-16, just as Dwight Howard was in 2010-11 and Alonzo Mourning in 1998-99. James won MVP and was second in Defensive Player voting in 2008-09 and 2012-13, and Shaquille O'Neal did so in 1999-2000.

But only two players had pulled off the sweep, until now.

"It's been a long journey," Antetokounmpo said. "The people that know me, the people that know my story, you can never take these moments for granted."

Dallas' Luka Doncic was fourth, Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers was fifth and the Lakers' Anthony Davis was sixth. Rounding out the top 12: Oklahoma City's Chris Paul, Portland's Damian Lillard, Denver's Nikola Jokic, Toronto's Pascal Siakam, Miami's Jimmy Butler and Boston's Jayson Tatum.

Antetokounmpo also becomes the 14th player with multiple MVP awards and the second international player in that club, joining Canada's Steve Nash. This is the fifth time that someone won MVP honors while playing for the Bucks — only Boston, the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia and Chicago have had more — and he's the 11th player to win back-to-back MVPs.

The others: Stephen Curry, James, Nash, Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Moses Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell.

"I'm happy for this, I'm happy for this award," Antetokounmpo said. "But I want more. ... I've got to keep getting better. I want to be a champion."

Maui Invitational moving to North Carolina during pandemic

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Maui Invitational is moving to the mainland during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the premier preseason tournaments on the college basketball schedule, the Maui Invitational will be played at the Harrah's Cherokee Center in downtown Asheville, North Carolina.

Dates for the tournament announced Friday have yet to be finalized. The NCAA announced Wednesday that the college basketball season will begin Nov. 25.

This year's Maui Invitational field includes Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV.

All teams, staff, officials and ESPN personnel will be in a bubble environment that limits their movement and interaction outside the venue.

Steelers RB Conner: balky ankle heading in right direction

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh running back James Conner believes he'll be able to play on his balky left ankle on Sunday when the Steelers host Denver in their home opener.

Conner left a season-opening win over the New York Giants on Monday in the first half after something "wasn't feeling right."

The fourth-year pro said Friday he reviewed the tape and couldn't pick out exactly when it happened but it became apparent in the second quarter that he couldn't put weight on it. He finished with just 9 yards rushing on six carries and 8 yards receiving on a pair of dump-offs from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The Steelers held Conner out of practice on Wednesday, but he was a full participant on both Thursday and Friday and figures to be in the mix as the Steelers (1-0) try for their first 2-0 start since 2017. Conner insists he doesn't care if he's the primary back or part of a committee approach along with Benny Snell, who ran for a season-high 113 yards after filling in.

"Benny, Jaylen (Samuels), all those guys, they've been playing huge so having the 'starting' label, I'm not really a selfish guy," Conner said. "I want to go out there and compete."

Conner began the season hoping to quell concerns about his durability. A knee injury ended his rookie season in 2017. He made the Pro Bowl despite missing three games in 2018 and sat out six games last year because of issues with his shoulders and his quadriceps. Pittsburgh general manager Kevin Colbert insisted the team continued to have faith in Conner, but the team also opted not to offer him a contract extension.

The 25-year-old knows he's playing for a job next year, be it with the Steelers or somewhere else. Getting dinged in the opener wasn't part of the plan.

"I'm not naive," Conner said. "I know stuff happens, I've been trying to do everything I can, trying to stay healthy."

The running game started humming against the Giants only after Conner exited, though offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner attributed the uptick to the offensive line knocking off some of the rust while facing game action for the first time in more than eight months. Snell ripped off a pair of 30-yard runs in the second half and coach Mike Tomlin believes Snell is ready to be a primary back if necessary.

Conner doesn't disagree, pointing to the way Snell leaned out his 5-foot-10 frame during the virtual offseason and the fury with which he ran against the Giants as proof.

"Good hard running, falling forward and I just see a guy who's constantly been improving since I've seen him step into the organization," Conner said. "It's so cool to see a guy taking care of his body."

Whoever lines up in the backfield against the Broncos (0-1), they'll be behind new faces on the offensive line. Rookie Kevin Dotson figures to make his first start at right guard with perennial All-Pro David DeCastro dealing with a knee issue and veteran backup Stefen Wisniewski on injured reserve because of a chest injury.

Chukwuma Okorafor will start at right tackle after Zach Banner's season ended in the fourth quarter in New York when he tore the ACL in his right knee.

NOTES: The Steelers promoted OL Derwin Gray from the practice roster to fill Wisniewski's spot. ... All the other players who skipped practice on Wednesday for various reasons are expected to play against Denver.