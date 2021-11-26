Rodgers will play Sunday despite not practicing
GREEN BAY, Wis. | Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t practiced all week due to a toe injury but is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Rodgers said Wednesday he has a toe fracture and that the injury occurred while he was working out at home during his quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
“Yeah, he’ll play,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday.
The toe injury caused Rodgers to practice one day last week, though the reigning MVP still threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-31 loss at Minnesota.
FIFA: Opponents of biennial World Cup
fear losing top spot
GENEVA | Opponents of the plan for biennial World Cups seem scared of being toppled from the top of world soccer, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Friday.
Infantino’s speech to African soccer leaders was a clear criticism of the European and South American countries which have dominated every World Cup and are threatening a boycott of biennial men’s tournaments.
Europe and South America have provided every team to play in all 21 World Cup finals since the inaugural tournament in 1930, and their historical strength has earned them at least 18 of the 32 entries at next year’s World Cup in Qatar.
Infantino has pushed for biennial World Cups to help other regions develop and close the gap on the traditional powerhouse teams by giving nations more chances to qualify and players more chances to perform on the biggest stage.
No African team has reached the men’s World Cup semifinals and the continent has only five of the 32 entries. That will rise to at least nine when the 48-team tournament debuts in 2026.
Louisiana Tech and coach Skip Holtz part after nine seasons
RUSTON, La. | Louisiana Tech and coach Skip Holtz are parting ways after nine seasons that included seven straight bowl appearances for the Bulldogs.
Athletic director Eric Woods announced Friday that Holtz would coach the Bulldogs’ final game against Rice on Saturday.
La. Tech is 3-8 heading into its season finale. The Bulldogs have not finished with a losing record since 2013, Holtz’s first year at the school. Holtz is 64-49 with Louisiana Tech, including 6-1 in bowl games.
