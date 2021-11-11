Longtime Royals baseball scout Art Stewart dies at 94
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Longtime baseball scout Art Stewart, who began his career with the New York Yankees in the 1950s before becoming the longest-tenured member of the Kansas City Royals organization, died Thursday. He was 94.
The Royals announced the death of Stewart, who just completed his 52nd year with them. No cause was given.
Stewart scouted more than 70 players who reached the big leagues, including Bo Jackson, Kevin Appier, Mike Sweeney, Johnny Damon and Carlos Beltran. He was instrumental in helping sign the talent that led the Royals to the 1985 World Series title, and Stewart was still part of the front office when they won their second title 30 years later.
"Art was truly an extraordinary human being, whom we all loved and admired for many reasons," Royals president Dayton Moore said in a statement. "His unmatched love and appreciation for the game of baseball, recollection of players and events, combined with his special ability to tell stories will be forever cherished by all."
Stewart began his career as a territorial scout for the Yankees in 1953, when they were in the midst of their dynasty years led by Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra, Whitey Ford and manager Casey Stengel. Stewart soon became their Midwest scouting supervisor, a position he held until joining the expansion Royals franchise in 1969.
Stewart spent the next 16 years crisscrossing the heartland in search of talent, eventually becoming the director of scouting and helping the Royals organization become a model small-market franchise throughout the 1980s.
He moved to the front office as a special assistant to the general manager in 1997, then became a senior adviser to the GM in 2002. He was given the Roland Hemond Award for long-time service in scouting and player development in 2007, and the following year he was inducted into the club's Hall of Fame and the Professional Scouts Hall of Fame.
Stewart took on many special projects late in his career, including work establishing one of the first academies run by a big league club in the Dominican Republic. It eventually was renamed in Stewart's honor.
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to deal with Rams
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. | When the Los Angeles Rams learned they had a chance to land Odell Beckham Jr., their veterans assembled in the locker room Thursday morning. Jalen Ramsey made a call, and the Rams took turns recruiting the veteran receiver to their West Coast home.
"Felt like college, huh?" receiver Robert Woods said with a grin.
The Rams clearly sold themselves and their Super Bowl vision quite well to the mercurial receiver.
Beckham agreed to a one-year deal with Los Angeles, choosing this burgeoning super team over several potential free-agent destinations.
The Browns released the disgruntled Beckham on Monday, midway through his third season in Cleveland. He cleared waivers Tuesday with no team willing to pick up the $7.25 million he was owed under his last contract, freeing the five-time 1,000-yard wideout to sign with any team.
After considering his options and getting the full-court press from his future teammates, Beckham elected to join NFL yards passing leader Matthew Stafford and coach Sean McVay in the league's most productive passing offense.
"I have a lot of respect for who he is as a player," said Stafford, who played with Beckham in a Pro Bowl. "It's an opportunity for us as a team. It's an opportunity for him to come in here and prove himself to us. What our room is about, the receiver room, is pretty special. I know he'll fit right in and just continue to get better, and hopefully it will help us as a team."
The Rams swooped in fairly late in the courtship. They closed the deal with the swashbuckling flair that's defined their front office under general manager Les Snead, who has rarely faced a salary cap challenge he couldn't overcome.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection will play alongside NFL receiving leader Cooper Kupp — who has 74 catches for 1,019 yards and 10 TDs, all tops in the league — and starters Robert Woods (556 yards) and second-year pro Van Jefferson (443 yards). One of those three receivers is likely to see less playing time after Beckham joins the Rams, who have run offensive sets featuring three receivers almost exclusively this season.
That's not a concern, according to the receivers who will be affected. With Stafford and McVay calling the shots, they believe everybody can thrive and win.
"We're all working for the same goal," Woods said. "His thing is, I feel like, why he left — he wanted to be a part of it and contribute, and I think just coming into this offense, he wants to work and contribute. We're all working toward the same goal: winning, grinding. I don't think it should be anything disruptive."
The Rams (7-2) visit the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night before their bye week.
Beckham is the second veteran NFL star in the past two weeks to join the Rams, who seem to be trying everything to emerge from a crowded NFC so they can play in February's Super Bowl at their own SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
Los Angeles traded for Von Miller last week, sending two high draft picks to Denver for the vaunted pass-rushing linebacker. Miller has yet to debut for LA, but he was among those recruiting Beckham by phone.
The Rams also don't hesitate to add talent even to areas in which they're strong: Miller joined a defense that already leads the NFL in sacks, while Beckham is joining an offense that DeSean Jackson left two weeks ago because he couldn't get playing time in front of LA's three starters.
Kupp and Woods emerged from their discussions confident Beckham wants to buy in.
"I think the thing about playing here is when you're not about what we're about, when you're not about playing for the guys next to you, I think you can stick out like a sore thumb," Kupp said. "We have a great culture here. Guys play for each other. They work day in and day out so that when we step on the field, you are taking care of the guy next to you."
The Rams ardently chased Beckham before he was traded to Cleveland by the Giants in March 2019, and McVay has spoken glowingly of Beckham's talents over the years. Beckham's speed, athleticism and ball skills should provide a welcome option for the Rams, who are already back among the NFL's top offensive teams after a two-year lull.
Lakers star LeBron James welcomed Beckham on Twitter shortly before the deal was announced: "Welcome to LA my brother @obj! It's GO TIME!!"
They are close friends, and Beckham — who already has a home in Los Angeles — has been making regular offseason appearances courtside at Staples Center since even before LeBron arrived in 2018.
The 29-year-old Beckham has the chance to revitalize his career with the Rams after his tenure in Cleveland never got rolling and eventually came to a fairly ugly finish.
After missing the end of last season with a knee injury, he has only 17 catches for 232 yards and zero touchdowns in six games this year. His father recently shared a video master cut of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield not getting the ball to Beckham, essentially forcing the breakup with Cleveland.
Browns safety John Johnson, who spent the past four seasons with the Rams, was on a Zoom call with Cleveland reporters when the news of Beckham's signing broke. Johnson wondered how OBJ will fit in LA.
"They had a good thing going, like a complete offense," Johnson said. "I just feel like, from being in LA, I know for a fact the offense runs through Cooper Kupp. Even in the run game, the pass game, the screen game, it kind of runs through Cooper Kupp. So obviously, Odell's a big name and he's going to want that attention as well. It will be interesting.
"Coach McVay, he's one of the best doing it. He'll find a way to get it done, but right off the bat, I really wouldn't want to go there if I were him, but we'll see how it goes and I wish him the best."
The Rams have been remarkably successful at managing the egos and needs of their elite players, with McVay assuaging almost all public disenchantment with the organization. Ramsey was considered a potential locker room problem after he forced his way out of Jacksonville, but he has been a model citizen and a clear team leader in Los Angeles.
Beckham will have ample motivation to fit into Los Angeles' winning culture after appearing in just one playoff game in his entire NFL career. He spent his first five NFL seasons in New York, but the Giants reached the postseason only in 2016.
"I think people forget his first three, four years in the league ... it was ridiculous, the pace he was on," Kupp said. "Hopefully he can come in here and just take that and be that same player. Come in here, be explosive, be efficient and make plays for us."
Superman II: Panthers bring QB Cam Newton back home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. | Superman has returned.
Whether or not Cam Newton can rescue the Carolina Panthers' sinking season remains to be seen.
The Panthers (4-5) announced they've signed Newton to a one-year contract, bringing him back to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011 — and later cut him prior to the 2020 season after he lost eight straight games as a starter.
The deal is worth $10 million, including $4.5 million in fully guaranteed money and a $1.5 million roster bonus, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not announce financial terms of players' contracts.
"A healthy Cam Newton is a special player," Panthers coach Matt Rhule said.
Carolina was in need of a quarterback after an MRI on Monday revealed starter Sam Darnold would miss at least four weeks with a incomplete fracture of his right shoulder blade. Rhule said he called Newton on Tuesday night to gauge his interest in returning to Carolina, and the quarterback was excited about the possibility.
"He loves Charlotte. He loves the Carolina Panthers. He made that very clear to me," Rhule said.
Rhule said P.J. Walker will still start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals and Matt Barkley, signed off the Tennessee Titans practice squad earlier in the week, will serve as his primary backup. Rhule isn't sure if Newton would be active this week because he hasn't practiced yet.
Rhule wouldn't speculate on if Newton would be the starter beyond this week, but general manager Scott Fitterer said Newton "came here to play" — and the money the Panthers invested in him for the final eight games of the season is a strong indication they plan on him being more than just a backup.
Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who grew up about 30 minutes from Charlotte and played with Newton in New England, spoke to the importance of the QB's return to the Carolinas.
"There's a lot of important people in South Carolina and North Carolina, but Cam Newton is probably right up there at the top two or top one," Gilmore said.
Outside the gates of Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium, a fan wearing Newton's No. 1 jersey stood waiting for the QB to arrive and greeted people entering the facility with a giddy smile saying "this feels like Christmas to me."
Inside the empty bowl of the stadium the team lit up the scoreboards with the words "He's Back."
Newton met with owner David Tepper and Fitterer earlier in the day and later passed his physical. His plan was to stay late into the night to learn the team's playbook. He's expected to join his new teammates at practice on Friday.
"We had a heartfelt, sincere discussion with him and it wasn't about anything in the past," Fitterer said. "It was more about what are we going to do now moving forward and what is Cam's role and how can he help us and what can we do to support him."
Newton is expected to address the media on Friday.
Newton spent nine seasons with the Panthers, throwing for 29,041 yards with 182 touchdown passes and 111 interceptions. He also set an NFL record for most career touchdowns rushing by a quarterback during his tenure in Carolina.
He won league MVP honors in 2015 when he combined for a career-best 45 touchdowns — 35 passing and 10 rushing — and helped the Panthers go 15-1 during the regular season and reach Super Bowl 50. However, Newton struggled mightily on the game's biggest stage and the Panthers lost 24-10 loss to Von Miller, Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos.
He's not been able to return to that MVP level since.
Shortly after Matt Rhule was hired in 2020, the Panthers cut Newton with questions surrounding the strength of his surgically repaired shoulder and a foot injury.
The move saved Carolina $19.1 million under the salary cap.
"We made a football decision at the time based on his health," Rhule said. "Cam understands that these are football decisions and football-based evaluations that you have to make. ... He's healthy now and you see he's healthy. As he said to me, he's as healthy as he possibly could be."
Newton is 7-16 in his last 23 starts with 20 interceptions and 17 touchdown passes. He's run for 16 touchdowns during that span. He was released on Aug. 31 after one season with the New England Patriots, with coach Bill Belichick going with rookie Mac Jones as his starting QB.
Meanwhile, the Panthers have struggled to find a replacement since Newton left.
Teddy Bridgewater went 4-11 as a starter last season before being traded to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round draft pick. The Panthers then added Darnold earlier this offseason, but he's been a letdown with 10 interceptions in his last six games while playing in front of a stadium with plenty of empty seats.
Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore said he's stayed in touch with Newton and even worked out with him one day in Atlanta this offseason.
He said Newton's arm strength looked fine.
Moore said Newton will bring "positive energy" to the team.
"Everybody knows Cam as a superstar, but within the locker room he brings a different energy and he's a vet that P.J. can lean on and actually learn something from," Moore said. "With them it's going to be amazing to see how they push each other. And then when Sam comes back it will be amazing to see all three of them push each other.
Quiet GM meetings end without hint of CBA resolution
By JAKE SEINER AP Baseball Writer
CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — A looming lockout at the expiration of baseball's collective bargaining agreement Dec. 1 didn't change much at the general manager's meetings this week.
"I'm not part of the negotiating team, so I mean, business as usual for us," Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said.
"Business as usual," Indians baseball boss Chris Antonetti echoed. Credit the same quote to Seattle's Jerry DiPoto, Houston's James Click and Chicago White Sox GM Rick Hahn, among others.
"Same thing we say every year," the Cubs' Jed Hoyer said.
Despite an offseason that figures to be different than any since baseball's last labor stoppage in 1994-95, the GM meetings went on as planned in Southern California.
Heads of baseball operations departments sat for presentations from league officials on the progress of rules experiments in the minor leagues, were pitched by Players Alliance reps — including former players CC Sabathia and Curtis Granderson — on ways to help diversity efforts, and laid the groundwork for deals that might be struck later this winter.
Agents roamed the premise as usual, too. Scott Boras said he was meeting with teams until 3 a.m. most nights, and of course, he came ready with his usual quips for his scrum with reporters. Given that next month's winter meetings may be impacted by a lockout, this might have been his only chance for a high-profile news conference.
Just four roster moves were made during the two-day meetings — the Dodgers finalized a deal for left-hander Andrew Heaney, the Yankees brought back lefty Joely Rodríguez, the Rays released lefty Adam Conley and righty Drew Carlton was assigned outright to Triple-A by Detroit.
Of course, the GM meetings aren't usually where deals are finished.
"It's the same," Cashman said. "You try to connect, try to get as much information usually at the beginning of the process."
The Yankees are searching for a shortstop, and there are five big ones on the open market — Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Trevor Story, Javier Báez and Marcus Semien. Cashman said he's met with reps for most of them and will soon get to the rest.
"I don't think anybody ever tells me at the outset, you never hear, 'I don't want to come to New York,'" Cashman said.
Unless, it seems if you're the Mets. Team President Sandy Alderson departed Wednesday night with the club still mired in a search for a head of baseball operations.
Several candidates have been unable to get permission from their current teams to interview, and others have declined because they are too comfortable personally or professionally where they are. Alderson claimed most of the hesitation has been due to the New York market.
"It's a big stage and some people would just prefer to be elsewhere," he said Tuesday.
The most crucial meetings happened without the GMs. League and union officials bargained Tuesday and Wednesday, and indications are a deal is not anywhere close.
Next up on the baseball calendar is the owners' meetings in Chicago next week. After that, the Nov. 19 deadline to add players to 40-man rosters and protect them from the winter meeting draft. The winter meetings are still slated for Dec. 6 in Orlando, Florida, but those are in jeopardy without a new CBA in place.
Business as usual, as they say, at least until its not.
"They'll obviously come to a resolution at some point," Cashman said. "We'll find commond ground. They've always done it in the past, mostly. So at some point, optimistic they'll do that again. Otherwise, I just do what I gotta do."
