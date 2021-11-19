NASCAR to resume practice and qualifying in 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR will return both practice and qualifying to its weekend schedule for all three national series in 2022. The on-track activity had been mostly scrapped the last two seasons during the pandemic.
NASCAR traditionally hosted three-day weekends for its races but dropped all qualifying and practice when competition resumed in May 2020 following a 10-week shutdown due to the pandemic. Some practice sessions returned this year, and championship weekend this month at Phoenix was the closest yet to a pre-pandemic schedule.
"We missed seeing cars and trucks on track all weekend long, and so did our fans," said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president for competition. "We worked closely with our broadcast partners, teams and racetracks to create an exciting, unique qualifying format, while keeping several of the efficiencies that helped our entire industry successfully navigate the pandemic."
NASCAR will use a knockout-style format for qualifying in 2022 that will vary depending on both track type and series. The Cup field be split into two groups for most races and participate in a two-hour practice and qualifying event. NASCAR will class six Cup races, five Xfinity Series races and and eight Truck Series races as "expanded weekends."
An expanded weekend includes one stand-alone, 50-minute practice. Those will be the only weekends that will feature a practice separate from qualifying.
The Daytona 500 field will be set the same way as always, with the front determined by Feb. 16 time trials. The rest of the starting lineup will be set by the two qualifying races.
The other three superspeedway events, two at Talladega and the August race at Daytona, will not have practice. But the cars will qualify before the race.
Eppler gets 4-year deal to become Mets general manager
NEW YORK | The New York Mets finally found a general manager, hiring Billy Eppler in a move announced Thursday night following their long and ridiculed search.
Eppler was fired as GM of the Los Angeles Angels a little more than a year ago after five unsuccessful seasons. But he landed the same position with the Mets after a recruiting process that became the butt of jokes while dragging on for more than six weeks since the 2021 season ended.
Eppler gets a four-year contract to become the 16th general manager in Mets history and their fifth head of baseball operations in 13 tumultuous months. He will be introduced by the team Friday via Zoom.
With an uncertain offseason already underway, his return to New York marks a major step toward restoring stability in the front-office structure under owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson.
Name drop: Guardians' launch starts with store sign smashing
CLEVELAND | A special opening day for the newly named Cleveland Guardians began with a bang.
Not the one they hoped for, either.
As fans were buying the first available Guardians merchandise on Friday as the team officially transitioned from Indians after 106 years, a sign installed outside the team store at Progressive Field broke free from its mount and crashed to the sidewalk.
"Well, that's an ominous sign," yelled one onlooker.
A worker was on a ladder checking bolts when the sign snapped a small section of the ballpark's stone exterior, fell about 15 feet and smashed into pieces. No one was injured.
Fans began lining up early in the morning to buy new caps, sweatshirts, T-shirts and other gear bearing the Guardians' logos.
"This kind of exceeds expectations," said Karen Fox, the team's director of merchandising. "Having people show up at 6:30, and then we had 100 people in by 9:14. You can kind of see the store looks like we're having a game today."
