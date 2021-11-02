Raiders WR Ruggs facing felony charges in fatal Vegas crash
LAS VEGAS | Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was released from a hospital to a Las Vegas jail ahead of an initial court appearance Wednesday on multiple felony charges after a fiery predawn vehicle crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured, police and his attorney said.
Ruggs, 22, and his passenger were hospitalized with unspecified injuries that police said did not appear life-threatening after the Chevrolet Corvette he was driving slammed at high speed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.
The Toyota burst into flames and the driver and her dog died, police said. The woman was not immediately identified.
Ruggs "showed signs of impairment," police said in a statement that did not identify the woman who died, the injuries that Ruggs or his passenger received or name Ruggs' passenger, who remained hospitalized.
Police are prohibited by federal privacy law from disclosing medical information, said Officer Larry Hadfield, a department spokesman.
Ruggs faces felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving, court records show.
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson did not immediately respond to messages about the charges.
Probation is not an option in Nevada for a conviction on a charge of DUI causing death, which carries a possible sentence of two to 20 years in state prison. The possible sentence for reckless driving is one to six years in prison, with probation available.
Ruggs' attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said they are investigating the crash on behalf of their client "and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered."
Chesnoff declined additional comment after Ruggs was released from University Medical Center and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
The Raiders released a statement saying the team was aware of the crash, "devastated by the loss of life," and "in the process of gathering information." It said the team's thoughts and prayers went out to the victim's family and that there would be no additional comment.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy issued a statement saying, "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy. We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident."
Players charged with a felony are eligible to be placed on the commissioner's exempt list where they still get paid but are ineligible to practice or play while the case is being adjudicated.
Ruggs is a second-year wide receiver who was picked 12th overall in the 2020 draft after a productive three-year career at Alabama, including helping the Crimson Tide win the NCAA championship as a freshman in 2017.
Known for his foot speed, Ruggs has 24 catches for a team-high 469 yards and two touchdowns this season. As a rookie in 2020, he had 26 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns.
Ruggs is from Montgomery, Alabama. He caught 12 passes for 229 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman with Alabama in 2017, including a 6-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the 26-23 victory against Georgia in the championship game.
NY study backs Buffalo Bills in bid to build new stadium
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. | The Buffalo Bills' bid to land a new, taxpayer-backed stadium has been narrowed to two sites, with renovating their existing facility essentially being ruled out as being cost-prohibitive.
A feasibility study financed by the state of New York that was released Tuesday backs the Bills' proposal to build a new 60,000-seat stadium either near their existing home or downtown.
The study estimates that a new stadium at the team's proposed location, across the street from its current home in Orchard Park, would cost $1.354 billion. Building one downtown would, at a minimum, add $750 million because of the need to acquire land and make necessary infrastructure upgrades.
Multinational engineering and consulting firm AECOM recommended against renovating the 48-year-old Highmark Stadium, projecting it would cost about $862 million. AECOM cites "a tipping point" when the cost of renovations exceed 60% of building a new facility.
AECOM based its findings on the proposal the Bills submitted to the state government this summer. The findings align with the team's projections, which estimated a new stadium in Orchard Park would cost about $1.4 billion.
AECOM's study did not recommend either preferred site. That decision will be left to the state, Erie County and the Bills in negotiations, which are expected to resume shortly.
The key issue is how much money the state and county will be required to commit, with the Bills anticipating taxpayers will be asked to bear more than 50% of the cost.
"We are confident that the results of this analysis will be a valuable tool as the state, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills work together to make sure the team remains in the region in a facility that Bills fans and New Yorkers can be proud of for years to come," said Kevin Younis, CEO of Empire State Development, which commissioned the study.
Though the Bills' lease on their current stadium doesn't expire for 21 more months, time is running short on reaching a financing agreement.
"If we get to January and there's no new deal done, you should really be concerned," Pegula Sports and Entertainment executive vice president Ron Raccuia told The Associated Press last weekend. PSE is the Bills' parent company, with Raccuia overseeing stadium negotiations.
Raccuia already has said PSE has no intention of renewing the lease once it expires in July 2023 if no deal is in place. The threat of relocation is a possibility — even though it has not been raised in talks, and Raccuia maintains the Bills are solely focused on reaching an agreement with state and county officials to help finance the new stadium.
Having a deal in place by January would allow Gov. Kathy Hochul to include stadium funding in her budget proposal for approval in April. With Hochul up for election next fall, it's unlikely she will have time for negotiations while campaigning.
The Bills, meanwhile, are concerned they might have go back to square one in negotiations should there be another change in governor.
Hochul, who is from Buffalo, is well aware of the time constraints, saying last week it is her intention to have a deal in place in time for the budget.
The study finds the Bills bring in about $26.6 million in annual tax revenue. Though more expensive, a downtown site would be projected to generate about $53 million in additional tax revenue over a 30-year span.
AECOM could not project how much of those revenues would be lost if the Bills relocated out of state.
"There are significant intangible benefits associated with serving as the home of an NFL franchise that can impact policy decision related to investment in a stadium and surrounding neighborhoods," the study said.
The Bills' proposal does not include a roof, but features a curved design which would protect about 80% of the seats from the elements. Highmark Stadium is mostly open air, with few seats protected from the weather, which the Bills say lead to lower attendance for late-season games.
AECOM projected adding a roof would add close to $300 million in additional costs. If the decision was made to include a design that could one day incorporate a roof, it would cost $109 million more — not including the cost of the eventual roof.
Titans sign Adrian Peterson to help replace Derrick Henry
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | The Tennessee Titans have signed 2012 NFL MVP and four-time All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson to help replace NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.
The Titans announced Tuesday they signed Peterson to the practice squad. This is the sixth NFL team for Peterson, 36, who had been unsigned since finishing last season with Detroit. Tennessee plans to add him to the active roster with the Titans (6-2) visiting the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) on Sunday night.
Running backs coach Tony Dews said Peterson obviously has been a great player and will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame some day. Dews said he will need to see Peterson on the field to gauge what shape the running back is in.
"My job is just to get him up to speed and whatever he can do to help the team, that's my job to try to figure that out and help him out along the way," Dews said Tuesday. "Obviously, he'll go out and do what he does best."
Henry was scheduled for surgery Tuesday for his injured right foot. The Titans placed him on injured reserve Monday.
Tennessee also signed running back D'Onta Foreman and two others to the practice squad.
Peterson is the running back who most resembles Henry, at least in production. Peterson is a seven-time Pro Bowl running back. He led the NFL in rushing three different seasons, the last in 2015. He also is one of only eight players in NFL history to run for at least 2,000 yards in a season.
He also becomes the third 2,000-yard rusher to play for this franchise. Chris Johnson ran for 2,006 yards in 2009, Peterson ran for 2,097 yards in his MVP season and Henry ran for 2,027 yards last season.
Peterson ranks fifth all time in the NFL with 14,820 yards rushing, trailing Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Frank Gore and Barry Sanders. He also holds the single-game rushing mark with 296 yards in 2007 against the Chargers. That was Peterson's first Pro Bowl nod, also when his new coach Mike Vrabel earned his lone Pro Bowl berth at linebacker.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Peterson has 3,192 carries and 118 touchdowns in his 14-year career. He also has 301 catches for 2,466 yards receiving and six TD catches in 180 games.
Foreman also is a bigger running back at 6-1 and 236 pounds. He played six games last season with the Titans and ran 22 times for 95 yards. A third-round pick by Houston in 2017, he has played in 17 career games with 421 yards rushing and two TDs.
Packers release linebacker Jaylon Smith
GREEN BAY, Wis. | The Green Bay Packers have released Jaylon Smith less than a month after signing the former Dallas Cowboys linebacker.
Smith's agent, Doug Hendrickson, confirmed Tuesday that the 26-year-old Smith has been released. ESPN first reported the move.
Smith joined the Packers on Oct. 7, one day after the Cowboys released him. Smith had led the Cowboys in tackles in 2019 and 2020, but he never came close to making that kind of impact with Green Bay.
He played a total of 27 defensive snaps in two games with the Packers. Smith was on the field for 27.9% of their defensive snaps at Chicago on Oct. 17 and in 13.9% of their defensive snaps against Washington a week later.
The Packers left Smith inactive for their 24-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday even though he hadn't appeared on the injury report all week.
Smith, a 2016 second-round pick, had been productive with the Cowboys earlier in his career and was a Pro Bowl injury replacement in 2019. But his performance had dipped since the start of the 2020 season.
The former Notre Dame star won the 2015 Butkus Award as college football's top linebacker. He was considered a probable first-round pick before a severe knee injury in the Fiesta Bowl caused his draft stock to dip and forced him to miss the entire 2016 season.
