ESPN says Big 12 allegations 'entirely without merit'
ESPN responded Thursday to the Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby's accusations of attempting to destabilize his beleaguered conference by saying it has engaged in no wrongful conduct and "there is nothing to cease and desist."
The Big 12 sent a cease-and-desist letter to the network a day earlier, alleging ESPN was incentivizing at least one other conference to raid the league in an effort to hasten the departure of Texas and Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference.
The Longhorns and Sooners earlier this week formally asked to be join the SEC, starting in 2025 when its media rights agreement with the Big 12 expires. An earlier exit could cost Texas and Oklahoma a buyout worth tens of millions of dollars.
NFLPA President criticizes league on vaccine wristbands
CLEVELAND | Browns center and NFLPA President JC Tretter feels the NFL is trying to shame players by urging teams to require vaccinated and unvaccinated players to wear different colored wristbands.
He called the idea "nonsensical."
Tretter, who took office last year as the COVID-19 pandemic was in its early stages, said Thursday he's thankful the Browns didn't adopt the wristband policy and he blasted the league for some other measures.
Tretter said it's easy to identify who isn't vaccinated because those choosing not to get the shots are required masks and follow other protocols.
But the NFL explains the wristband policy is designed to help the club or the league more easily identify if a player who is not vaccinated was not wearing a mask.
AP source: Jets give QB Wilson 4-year, $35.15 million deal
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. | Breathe easy, Jets fans. Zach Wilson is on his way.
After missing the first two practices of training camp, the rookie quarterback agreed to terms on his four-year rookie contract Thursday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.
Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft in April, gets a fully guaranteed deal worth $35.15 million, including a signing bonus of $22.9 million, and has a fifth-year team option.
Offset language in the contract was among the issues causing a hang-up. That practice, shared by most NFL teams, provides clubs with financial protection if they release the player before the end of a contract.
WFT president says list of names substantially narrowed down
RICHMOND, Va. | Washington Football President Jason Wright said Thursday the organization has significantly trimmed the list of potential team names, with the unveiling expected before the 2022 NFL draft.
In an interview with The Associated Press at a community event coinciding with training camp in Virginia's capital, Wright said Washington is trying to be transparent with the rebranding process. He declined to reveal how many names were still under consideration.
The Washington Football Team is the official name for a second consecutive season after the club abandoned its old moniker in July 2020. Wright, who was hired in August, has said the new name will not have any Native American connotations or imagery.
