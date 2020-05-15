U.K. government keen on EPL resuming in June

MANCHESTER, England | The Premier League received government backing on Thursday to resume next month — if games become more accessible to fans shut out of stadiums and the world’s richest soccer competition spreads its wealth more across the English game.

The top division is the most advanced in its planning to restart amid concerns the three other professional football leagues in England could lack the funding to resume without ticket revenue from supporters.

While the national coronavirus lockdown is starting to be eased, mass gatherings still are banned and fans are not allowed to attend sports events. The Premier League, though, needs to complete its season in order to fulfil lucrative broadcasting contracts.

“The government is opening the door for competitive football to return safely in June,” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said after talks with the football authorities. “This should include widening access for fans to view live coverage and ensure finances from the game’s resumption supports the wider football family.”

Players still are having to maintain social distancing in training.

Divergent plans highlight college pandemic effects

In one part of the country, LSU coach Ed Orgeron smiles and mentions a “light at the end of the tunnel” as he discusses his assistants’ recent return to work at football headquarters, and university plans to welcome players back to campus as early as June 1.

Some 1,000 miles north at Akron, women’s tennis players, along with men’s cross-country runners and golfers, learned their teams were being disbanded and that their college sports careers would end if they can’t find an opportunity to transfer.

Divergent headlines ranging from hopeful to grim are a reality for college sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While all college athletic programs could see revenues drop because of restrictions on gatherings in response to the coronvirus outbreak, optimism is higher in power conferences like the SEC, where resources for college sports have historically been more plentiful.

Soccer executive warns

of clubs going bankrupt

GENEVA | Soccer faces losing many clubs to bankruptcy because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A slowdown in the multi-billion dollar transfer market, and possible defaults on payments from player deals made before the shutdown, were cited as concerns in a debate hosted by a FIFA-backed research center on Wednesday.

“I think the biggest threat to club football in the coming six months is going to be the survival of smaller clubs,” Lokomotiva Zagreb director Dennis Gudasic said.

Gudasic warned of a “drastic situation whereby we have maybe 100, or 200 clubs go bankrupt in September or October” if challenges facing smaller clubs are not understood.

Clubs across Europe have been denied commercial revenue with no games in most countries for at least two months, and only fan-free games in empty stadiums likely for months ahead.

NCAA delays NBA draft entrants return to school

INDIANAPOLIS | The NCAA is pushing back its deadline for early entrants to the NBA draft to withdraw and return to school, though it will wait to set a new date.

The deadline was June 3, which would’ve come 10 days after the completion of the NBA scouting combine. But with the combine postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement Wednesday that college sports’ governing body won’t set a new deadline until the NBA has determined its revised timeline for the predraft process.

“This modification is being made with the health and well-being of our student-athletes in mind, along with their ability to make the most informed decisions,” Gavitt said, specifically noting the postponement of the combine.

Gavitt said the NCAA will work with the National Association of Basketball Coaches to ensure the change “supports a player’s decision-making process” on the draft while also allowing them to retain their college eligibility.

The NBA announced May 1 that it was postponing the draft lottery this month.

