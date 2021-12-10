Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is AP coach of the year, Fickell 2nd
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is The Associated Press college football coach of the year after leading the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title in 17 years and a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Harbaugh is the first Michigan coach to win the AP Coach of the Year Award presented by Regions Bank, and the first from the Big Ten since Penn State's Joe Paterno in 2005.
"It's a tremendous reflection on the entire staff, players," Harbaugh told the AP. "Everybody shares in it. A rising tide lifts all ships."
He received 22 of 53 first-place votes and 103 points from a panel of AP Top 25 voters to finish ahead of Cincinnati's Luke Fickell, who had 16 first-place votes and 88 points. incredibly hard."
Duke hires Texas A&M coordinator Mike Elko as football coach
Duke is turning to Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko to turn around its football program after a two-year slide and a winless Atlantic Coast Conference record.
The school announced Elko's hiring Friday night, ending a nearly two-week process to hire the replacement for David Cutcliffe. The school announced Nov. 28 that Cutcliffe wouldn't return following the first winless league mark of his 14 seasons. Yahoo! Sports first reported that Duke had reached an agreement with Elko.
Elko, 44, has spent the past four seasons as defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Texas A&M, he has also worked as a coordinator at Notre Dame, Wake Forest and Bowling Green in the past decade. This will be his first college head-coaching job.
Poirier, Oliveira aim to end memorable year with UFC belt
Charles Oliveira (31-8) takes on Dustin Poirier (28-6) on Saturday night in Las Vegas to close the promotion's final pay-per-view show of a big year for both men.
"I have an opportunity to be the world champion, and it gives me chills just saying it," Poirier said. "I want it so bad. This fight is very important to me."
The man between Poirier and his title is an opponent who also had his own career breakthrough already in 2021. While Poirier wants a capstone achievement, Oliveira wants to begin a title reign.
When Oliveira beat Michael Chandler in May to claim the belt, the Brazilian won it in his 28th UFC fight — the longest wait for a first-time champion in UFC history. Still only 32 years old despite his experience, Oliveira is eager to become the next dominant champion in arguably the UFC's most exciting division over the past decade.
"Not a big volume puncher, not the best footwork, but he's trying to finish you," Poirier said of Oliveira.
Mercedes, Red Bull play nice ahead of F1 championship
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates | Toto Wolff and Christian Horner barely looked at each other when they sat side-by-side three weeks ago discussing the Formula One championship.
Their frosty relationship thawed briefly Friday ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are tied in the points standings heading into the title-deciding race.
"Good luck. May the best man and the best team win," said Mercedes head Wolff, who reached across the constructers championship trophy to shake Red Bull rival Horner's hand when asked what the two team principals had to say to each other.
"Exactly," replied Horner, who accepted the handshake.
Hamilton, winner of four straight titles, has used the last three races to pull within reach of breaking a tie with Michael Schumacher with a record eighth F1 championship. Verstappen, winner of a series-best nine races this season, is seeking to become the first Dutch world champion.
