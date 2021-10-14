Kansas tabbed by Big 12 coaches as preseason favorite
IRVING, Texas — Kansas has been picked by Big 12 head coaches as the favorite to win the conference title after Baylor won the league title last season and went on to win its first national championship.
The Jayhawks got eight of 10 first-place votes and 80 of 81 potential points from the coaches, who couldn't vote for their own teams in the poll released Thursday. Texas got the remaining two first-place votes and 70 points to rank second.
Baylor was picked third after the departures of AP Big 12 player of the year Jared Butler and fellow standout guards Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague.
Texas Tech was picked fourth, ahead of Oklahoma State and West Virginia, who got the same number of points in balloting. Oklahoma, TCU and Kansas State were seventh through ninth, while Iowa State was listed last on every ballot.
Three Kansas seniors — guards Ochai Agbaji and Remy Martin, and 6-foot-10 forward David McCormack — were named to the preseason All-Big 12 team, as selected by the coaches. Martin was tabbed the league's preseason player of the year.
Washington announces Taylor jersey retirement amid scandals
ASHBURN, Va. | The Washington Football Team announced Thursday it is retiring late safety Sean Taylor's number this weekend, last-minute timing that sparked criticism while the organization is dealing with multiple off-field scandals.
The announcement of Taylor's No. 21 being retired came three days before Washington hosted Kansas City on what the team calls homecoming weekend.
The team said in a statement this has been in the works since before the season and apologized to fans for the lack of notice. President Jason Wright also took to Twitter to apologize.
Washington's head athletic trainer is on administrative leave for what a team spokesman called an ongoing criminal investigation unrelated to the club after federal authorities, including agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, searched the practice facility Oct. 1.
Former employees are also calling for the NFL to release the findings of an investigation into Washington workplace misconduct after emails from Jon Gruden led to the Raiders coach's resignation.
"If the NFL felt it appropriate to release these offensive emails from Jon Gruden, which it obtained during its investigation into the Washington Football Team, it must also release the findings related to the actual target of that investigation," said lawyers Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent 40 former Washington employees.
White Sox star Anderson says he wants La Russa to return
CHICAGO | White Sox star Tim Anderson made his feelings clear about manager Tony La Russa. He wants the Hall of Famer to return for another season in Chicago.
"I want him to be back," Anderson said Thursday. "At the end of the day, my decision doesn't really matter. I guess it all depends on what the front office thinks. ... I definitely want him in. I think he did a great job with the way he managed and just being open."
La Russa's future was a bit of a question mark after the White Sox were eliminated Tuesday by Houston in Game 4 of the AL Division Series.
He said afterward it's up to management first and then the players. If they want him back, then "you check and see whether you got the desire to continue to manage, so I do," he said.
Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf lured La Russa to Chicago out of retirement for a second stint with the franchise that gave him his first major league managing job, hoping the three-time World Series winner could lead a team stacked with stars to a deep October run.
