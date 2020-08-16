FILE - Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, in a Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 file photo, in Landover, Md. Quarterback Alex Smith was activated Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, off the physically unable to perform list by Washington’s NFL team, the latest step in his remarkable recovery after his right leg was broken in two places during a game nearly two years ago.