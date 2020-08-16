QB Alex Smith activated by Washington, cleared for practice
ASHBURN, Va. | Quarterback Alex Smith was activated off the physically unable to perform list by Washington’s NFL team Sunday, the latest step in a remarkable recovery after his right leg was broken in two places during a game nearly two years ago.
The move means that Smith now is allowed to participate in Washington’s padded practices when the team can move to that phase of training camp Tuesday.
It could make for an interesting dynamic at QB, where Washington also has Dwayne Haskins, its 2019 first-round draft pick, and free-agent addition Kyle Allen.
The 36-year-old Smith is signed through 2022. He hasn’t played since November 2018, when his right fibula and tibia broke when Smith was hit during a loss to the Houston Texans.
A physical exam last month showed the leg was medically recovered from the gruesome injury, but he was placed on the PUP list then because he wasn’t yet fully cleared for contact or full football activity.
Smith threw for 2,180 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games with Washington after being acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs in a trade and signed to a $94 million, four-year contract.
During a career that also included time with the San Francisco 49ers, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft has thrown for 34,068 yards, 193 TDs and 101 INTs.
Yankees' LeMahieu on injured list with sprained left thumb
NEW YORK | American League batting leader DJ LeMahieu was placed on the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees on Sunday because of a sprained left thumb, joining Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton on the sidelines.
LeMahieu was hurt during an awkward swing in the fourth inning of Saturday night's 11-5 victory over Boston and left the game two innings later.
He broke a small bone in the thumb in 2018 while with Colorado, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone said LeMahieu told him the thumb felt similar Saturday night. LeMahieu did not play between May 13 to June 1 that year.
“It’s just a sprain that’s not broken,” Boone said “In some ways, I think a little bit relieved of kind of fearing for the worst last night, but we won’t really have anything definitive probably 'till tomorrow.”
Browns owners support Mayfield choice to kneel during anthem
CLEVELAND | Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam will stand in support of quarterback Baker Mayfield and any other Cleveland players who kneel during the national anthem this season.
Mayfield was one of the first prominent NFL players to say he intended to take a knee as a way of protesting social injustices. The 25-year-old said before Friday's first practice of training camp that he still intends to kneel and isn't concerned about any fan backlash.
“Right is right, and wrong is wrong,” he said. “There is a human rights issue that has been going on for a long time, and I believe in that.”
Jazz guard Mike Conley leaves bubble for birth of son
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. | The Utah Jazz said guard Mike Conley left Walt Disney World on Sunday to return to Columbus, Ohio, for the birth of his son.
The sixth-seeded Jazz begin a first-round playoff series against No. 3 seed Denver on Monday. Players who leave the bubble are subject to a quarantine upon their return, though the length won't be determined until then.
It's a blow to a Jazz team already missing Bojan Bogdanovic, who underwent right wrist surgery in May. Denver and Utah are also scheduled to play Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
The 32-year-old Conley is averaging 14.4 points and 4.4 assists in his first season with Utah. He was acquired as part of a deal with Memphis on July 6, 2019.
