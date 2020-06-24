MLB submits plan to Canadian government to play in Toronto

TORONTO | Major League Baseball has submitted a plan to the Canadian government to play in Toronto this year and health authorities are examining it.

Anna Maddison, a spokeswoman for the Public Health Agency of Canada, said Wednesday the restart plan is being reviewed.

“The resumption of activities in Canada must be undertaken in adherence to Canada’s plan to mitigate the importation and spread of COVID-19,” Maddison told The Associated Press.

“The Public Health Agency of Canada has received, and is currently assessing, a restart plan from Major League Baseball," she said.

Maddison also said big league baseball requires the formal support of health authorities in Ontario.

Anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must quarantine for 14 days, and the U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel until at least July 21.

On Tuesday, the Canadian government said it was open to MLB playing in Toronto this summer, but the league had not submitted the required plan to health authorities. A senior federal government official said if MLB submitted an acceptable restart plan to the government, an exemption letter similar to the one provided to the National Hockey League could be provided. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

NEW YORK | The New York City Marathon was canceled Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, with organizers and city officials deciding that holding the race on Nov. 1 would be too risky.

Organizers announced the cancellation of the 50th anniversary edition of the world's largest marathon after coordinating with the mayor’s office and deciding the race posed too many health and safety concerns for runners, volunteers, spectators and others.

“While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021.”

Last year’s marathon included a world record 53,640 finishers, with half marathon record-holder Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya winning her debut at the 26.2-mile distance. Geoffrey Kamworor won the men's event for the second time in three years to complete the Kenyan sweep.

“Let’s not waste this moment. Let us become stronger athletes, stronger communities and stronger world citizens,” 2017 winner Shalane Flanagan wrote on Instagram.

MLS teams arriving in Florida, tournament schedule set

Major League Soccer will open its World Cup-style return tournament in Florida on July 8 with a double header.

Orlando City will play expansion Inter Miami in the first match, followed by a game between the Chicago Fire and Nashville SC. The games will be the first time the league has been in action since play was shut down on March 12 because of the coronavirus.

The all-Florida opener is a nod to the tournament’s host state. All games will be played without fans in attendance at the sports complex at Walt Disney World.

The league released the schedule Wednesday, the first day teams could arrive at the complex near Orlando for the tournament. The San Jose Earthquakes, who were limited in practice by local restrictions, were the first team to travel to Florida.

Earthquakes players will be tested upon arrival and then quarantined for 24 hours while awaiting the results.

MLS will be the second pro team league in the United States to return to the field. The National Women’s Soccer League will play a tournament in Utah starting Saturday.

- From AP and local reports