Buffalo Bills' Oliver charged with drunken driving in Texas

HOUSTON | Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver was arrested during a traffic stop in the Houston area and charged with drunken driving and illegally carrying a handgun, authorities said.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies pulled Oliver over Saturday after receiving reports around 9 p.m. of someone driving recklessly in a construction area north of the city while towing an ATV on a trailer, Lt. Jim Slack of the Montgomery County constables office said in a statement.

Oliver failed a sobriety test and the deputies found a small caliber pistol in his truck, Slack said. Texas law prohibits having a handgun while committing a crime, and Slack said Oliver faces a misdemeanor charge for having the weapon.

Video published by the Montgomery County Police Reporter appears to show officers examining Oliver's eyes and having him walk in a line on the roadside before putting him in handcuffs.

Oliver is from Houston, where he also played his college career. He was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2019 draft. Montgomery County records did not list Oliver as being in the jail Sunday morning; the Houston Chronicle reported that he was released after posting bond.

The team said in a statement that “we are aware of the situation and we are gathering more information.”

Oliver’s agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kansas chapter of National Football Foundation renames itself after Bill Snyder

Bill Snyder already has a stadium and highway named after him.

Add a coaching chapter now.

In a release from the National Football Foundation on Wednesday, the organization announced that the Kansas state chapter will rename itself the “Coach Bill Snyder Family/Sunflower Chapter.”

Snyder, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015, led Kansas State to more than 200 wins and a pair of Big 12 titles in 27 seasons.

“I am honored to have my family’s name associated with the Kansas chapter of the National Football Foundation,” Snyder said in the release. “The game of football provides a wonderful vehicle to develop life skills for our youth. I look forward to helping to serve the NFF’s mission to the benefit of others. The state of Kansas and its people have a special place in my heart.”

Snyder has been involved in the NFF’s Kansas chapter’s activities since its inception in 1991, from serving as a banquet speaker and providing guidance to helping garner resources to support chapter initiatives.

“Throughout his life, Coach Snyder has developed winners on and off the field,” Kansas chapter president Gerry McGuire said. “The chapter board of directors strongly believes naming the chapter in his honor is a collective ‘thank you’ on behalf of all those associated with the game; and it provides a platform to communicate his important message to our youth.”

NFF president and CEO Steve Hatchell said it a “fitting tribute” to Snyder that the Kansas chapter now bears his name.

VCU officially announces addition of former Kansas State forward Levi Stockard

Levi Stockard will wrap up his college basketball career on the East Coast.

Stockard, who spent the past three years at Kansas State, announced Friday afternoon he would enroll at VCU. Two hours later, VCU officially confirmed the news in a release.

“We are super excited to have Levi join our VCU family,” Rams head coach Mike Rhoades said. “He fits our needs and style of play tremendously. He will be put into a leadership role from the start, and we can’t wait to get started working with him. He’s played for some great coaches in high school and college, and he will be ready to get it done at VCU.”

Stockard revealed last month he would enter the transfer portal after appearing in 100 games for the Wildcats the last three seasons.

All league teams cleared to start group training in Spain

MADRID | All Spanish league clubs can begin group training sessions this week despite stricter lockdown restrictions remaining in place in parts of Spain because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cities like Madrid and Barcelona have not been allowed to loosen confinement measures like most of the country has done but teams such as Real Madrid and Barcelona have been given the go-ahead to move into the second phase of training.

The league has told clubs that on Monday all players can start small group sessions regardless of the lockdown phase in their regions. Players had only been allowed to train individually across Spain until now.

The Spanish government has been gradually easing lockdown restrictions that had been in place since mid-March because of the pandemic, with different levels of clearances from region to region. Teams in Madrid and Barcelona theoretically would not be allowed to start training in groups if the government hadn’t created exceptions.

Bayern wins on Bundesliga return in silent stadium

Defending champion Bayern Munich returned to action Sunday with a 2-0 win at Union Berlin as the restart of German soccer continued in empty stadiums.

Players' shouts echoed off the rows of concrete terracing around Union's stadium as Bayern moved closer to an eighth straight league title.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was cautiously optimistic after the league avoided major incidents on its reopening weekend.

“It's important that we are satisfied with it but that we don't ease up now,” Rummenigge told broadcaster Sky, adding that soccer should stay “disciplined” to keep German politicians on side. “It allows colleagues in other countries to hope that they will also be allowed to start playing again some time.”

