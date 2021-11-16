Cash wins 2nd straight Manager of the Year; Kapler NL winner
Tampa Bay's Kevin Cash became the second skipper to win Manager of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons, taking the American League award Tuesday night.
San Francisco's Gabe Kapler won the NL honor.
Cash led the low-payroll Rays to a second consecutive AL East crown. Tampa Bay (100-62) finished with the AL's best record before losing to Boston in the Division Series.
Bobby Cox had been the only person to win Manager of the Year two straight seasons, doing it with Atlanta in 2004-05.
The Rays made it to the World Series in 2020, but Cash came under criticism for removing starting pitcher Blake Snell in the final game. But if anything, quick hooks like that were a fairly normal strategy in this year's postseason — perhaps another example of Cash and Tampa Bay being ahead of the curve on new ways to approach the game.
Seattle's Scott Servais finished second behind Cash in the voting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Houston's Dusty Baker was third.
Charlie Montoyo of the Blue Jays was fourth, followed by Alex Cora of the Red Sox, Tony La Russa of the White Sox and A.J. Hinch of the Tigers.
Cash received 19 of the 30 first-place votes.
Kapler won the NL award after guiding San Francisco to a franchise-best 107 victories in his second season with the Giants. He beat out Craig Counsell of the Milwaukee Brewers and Mike Shildt of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Kapler managed two seasons in Philadelphia before being fired. The Giants hired him after Bruce Bochy's retirement. Kapler had both big shoes to fill -- Bochy won three championships with San Francisco -- and a struggling team to take over. When the Giants went 29-31 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, it was their fourth straight losing record.
Then, in a year when the star-laden Dodgers and Padres were supposed to compete for NL West supremacy, San Francisco surged to the best record in baseball. The Giants beat out the Dodgers by a game for the division crown, although they lost to Los Angeles in a tightly contested Division Series.
Counsell finished second after leading the Brewers to the NL Central title. Shildt was third — a month after he was fired over what Cardinals president John Mozeliak described as philosophical differences.
2 Duke basketball players face DWI-related charges
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. | The grandson of Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski and the coach's prized freshman recruit who's considered a top NBA prospect face charges related to impaired driving, according to court records.
Michael Savarino, Krzyzewski's grandson, was pulled over for a stop sign violation in rural Orange County just after 1 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. Chris Knox, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesman. The 20-year-old Savarino, a junior, was driving teammate Paolo Banchero's white Jeep and admitted that he had consumed "several shots," court records said.
A test showed Savarino had a blood-alcohol content of 0.08%, the level at which a driver is considered impaired, and he was arrested for driving while impaired and driving after consuming under the age of 21, records show. He was released under a written promise to appear in court on Dec. 9, and his license was temporarily revoked.
Banchero, who was riding in the back seat, was cited for aiding and abetting impaired driving and was released at the scene, Knox said. He has a Dec. 8 court date.
Charges of aiding and abetting a DWI can be brought when a person knowingly turns over a vehicle to someone who is impaired or fails to prevent an impaired person from getting behind the wheel.
The 19-year-old freshman was one of last year's most coveted recruits and is expected to be picked early in next spring's NBA draft.
Banchero was in Duke's starting lineup for Tuesday night's game against Gardner-Webb, the school announced in a tweet.
Loyola Chicago to join Atlantic 10, leave Missouri Valley
CHICAGO | Loyola Chicago has accepted an invitation to join the Atlantic 10 Conference and is leaving the Missouri Valley Conference.
The move announced Tuesday by the school and leagues takes effect on July 1. Adding Loyola as the conference's 15th member gives the Atlantic 10 a foothold in Chicago and a boost in men's basketball.
The Ramblers advanced to the Final Four in 2018 and reached the Sweet 16 last season. They are 2-0 under Drew Valentine, who was promoted to head coach after Porter Moser left for Oklahoma.
Loyola also won NCAA championships in men's volleyball in 2014 and 2015.
"The A-10 is widely regarded as one of the top leagues in the country for its success in competition and in the classroom," school president Dr. Jo Ann Rooney said. "This move will continue to grow our visibility at a national level, while at the same time placing us in a league with three other Jesuit institutions. We are confident this is a move that positions Loyola for even greater success, both athletically and academically, in the future."
Loyola joins fellow Jesuit schools Fordham, Saint Joseph's and Saint Louis in the Atlantic 10. It also renews rivalries with Dayton, Duquesne, La Salle and Saint Louis from its time in the Midwestern Collegiate Conference.
Loyola moved from the Horizon League to the Missouri Valley in 2013, after Creighton left for the Big East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.