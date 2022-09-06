ROYALS GUARDIANS
Tyson Fury offers Joshua 40% of purse for all-British fight
LONDON (AP) — World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has parked a potential unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk and moved his sights toward fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua.
In a video published on social media on Tuesday, Fury — the WBC champion — said he was willing to offer Joshua 40% of the purse for a title fight before the end of the year.
“He doesn’t have any excuses now not to take it,” Fury said. “He can’t say I’ve low-balled him and offered him 20 or 30%. I’ve offered (his) people 40% — take it or leave it.”
The unbeaten Fury appears to have gone back on his decision to retire in the wake of beating another British fighter, Dillian Whyte, in front of around 90,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium in April.
Fury’s hopes of landing a fight with Usyk, who retained the WBA, WBO and IBF belts by beating Joshua in Saudi Arabia last month, were dashed when the Ukrainian said he did not intend to fight again this year.
Joshua had intended to work his way back up to being a three-time champion, maybe facing opponents in the second tier of the heavyweight division after losing three of his last five bouts.
Fury’s offer might turn his head, though, and Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn suggested the all-British fight could happen if Fury’s offer stood up.
“Personally, I don’t believe Fury is serious about this,” Hearn told British radio station talkSPORT, “but if he is … 100% we will sit down and make the fight.
“I would love to get really excited about this, because it’s the fight that I get stopped in the street for more than any fight that could be made and it’s a fight that AJ has wanted for a long time."
Hearn said he has told Fury’s promoters to “get the details and the offer over to us and I’ll take it to AJ.”
“We didn’t expect this opportunity, but it’s a great opportunity to fight for the world title in the biggest fight in boxing and we will definitely look at it,” Hearn said.
Fury’s British promoter, Frank Warren, said they were set to send a written offer across to Hearn on Tuesday, with the proposed bout to take place “in the U.K. and hopefully in November.”
Trubisky starting QB, rookie Pickett the backup for Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph all impressed Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin during the preseason with their respective accuracy.
If only the same could be said for whoever put together the team's initial depth chart for the 2022 season.
While Tomlin announced Trubisky as the starter on Tuesday — a move telegraphed a day prior when Trubisky's teammates voted him one of five captains for 2022 and the depth chart placed Trubisky's name at the top — it will be Pickett and not Rudolph who will serve as Trubisky's backup on Sunday when the Steelers open at defending AFC champion Cincinnati.
The chart released on Monday had Rudolph listed as the No. 2 before being corrected shortly before Tomlin spoke on Tuesday. Entering his 16th season, Tomlin laughed off the mix-up as a clerical error.
“The cut-and-paste component was the cut-and-paste component,” Tomlin said with a smile. “ I know you were hoping for a little bit more colorful explanation, but it is what it is."
Tomlin and the Steelers are optimistic the depth chart won't require much editing in the coming weeks following a solid preseason by Trubisky in which the 28-year-old gave the coaching staff little reason to consider turning to Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, or Rudolph, who is now in his fifth season with the club.
“We're just really comfortable with what Mitch has shown us,” Tomlin said. “He’s a guy that came to us with franchise quarterback experience if you will. He’s comfortable in those shoes.”
Trubisky has certainly acted the part over the past six months, immediately embracing his fresh start after spending 2021 backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo following four turbulent seasons in Chicago. He reached out to his new teammates shortly after signing an incentive-laden two-year contract in March, hosted skill position players at his house in Miami and hardly seemed bothered by the team's decision to draft Pickett in late April.
And for all of the issues that cropped up during Trubisky's tenure in Chicago — some of them well out of his control — he had a 29-21 record as a starter and twice led the Bears to the playoffs, all things that made Trubisky “very attractive” to a team that has been a postseason fixture for the majority of the past 50 years.
Pickett did his best to apply pressure, playing well during the preseason on his way to supplanting Rudolph as the No. 2.
Tomlin said Pickett's learning curve accelerated during exhibition games, where he passed for 261 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception.
“I thought that he grew and grew at a really fast pace once we got in the stadiums,” Tomlin said. “And I also think it’s reasonable to expect that growth and development to continue as we push into the regular season.”
That development won't include — at least at the moment — having Pickett on the field in certain packages, something other teams like San Francisco have done with rookie first-round quarterbacks.
At least Pickett will be in uniform. Rudolph — who is 8-5 as a starter — will be inactive after Tomlin said the team will not dress a third quarterback. Tomlin made it a point to praise Rudolph's professionalism during the process and said the play of Rudolph, Pickett and Trubisky over the past six weeks helped a young offense get up to speed quickly.
“I thought all three of our quarterbacks represented themselves, us really, well through this process,” he said. “I thought they made plays. I thought they moved their units. I thought they took care of the football. So that made the (final decision) a challenging one.”
NOTE: Tomlin declined to offer specifics when asked if Pro Bowl WR Diontae Johnson (left shoulder) would be available for the opener. Johnson injured the shoulder while making a catch in the preseason finale against Detroit on Aug. 28.
Woman arrested outside Kentucky coach John Calipari's home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — University of Kentucky police arrested a woman Tuesday for trying to enter the property of men’s basketball coach John Calipari.
University spokeswoman Blair Conner said Lexington Police were called to assist university police outside of Calipari’s residence Tuesday morning. The woman, who was arrested outside the gate, was charged with trespassing and six counts of theft of credit cards from around the country.
Officials said the woman was looking for someone who wasn't at Calipari’s house and that the theft charges are not related to the Hall of Fame coach.
Conner said the call to police did not come from Calipari’s home.
Police did not provide the woman’s name and said no further details would be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.