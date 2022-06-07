Romeo Crennel retires after almost 40 years as NFL coach
HOUSTON | Romeo Crennel announced his retirement Monday, ending a 39-year NFL coaching career highlighted by five Super Bowl titles.
Crennel spent the past eight seasons with the Houston Texans. He was the team's defensive coordinator from 2014-16 and assistant head coach from 2017-19. In 2020 he was the associate head coach before becoming the interim head coach following coach Bill O'Brien's firing after just four games.
Crennel, who will turn 75 on June 18, worked as Houston's senior adviser for football performance last season.
He spent 11 years as a college coach before beginning his NFL career as an assistant with the New York Giants in 1981.
“Football has been my entire life and it’s been a dream come true to coach for 50 years,” Crennel said in a statement. “I’ll miss everything about coaching and teaching, but the thing I’ll miss the most is being around the guys every day. My goal was to put every player and coach in the best position to succeed and I consider every guy I coached or worked with a part of my family."
Crennel reached the playoffs 17 times in his career, winning 13 division titles, six conference crowns and winning two Super Bowls with the Giants and three with the Patriots.
“His incredible resume and contributions to the game of football will be difficult to duplicate," Texans owner Cal McNair said.
“Romeo poured everything he had into his players and led his teams with hard work, diligence and integrity. He has impacted and influenced so many players, coaches and staff members over the last five decades and we’re honored he spent the last eight seasons with us. Our organization is better because of Romeo Crennel in so many ways."
Crennel was the defensive coordinator for the Patriots from 2001-04. He was selected as the Pro Football Writers of America NFL Assistant Coach of the Year after the 2003 season when he headed a defense that allowed an NFL-low 14.9 points a game.
Crennel's first head coaching job came with the Cleveland Browns, spending time there from 2005-08. His best season as a head coach came with the Browns in 2007 when they went 10-6.
He joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2010 as defensive coordinator and became their interim coach for the last three games of the 2011 season. He was hired as the head coach of the Chiefs in 2012, but was fired after just one season in which the team was 2-14.
When Crennel was promoted to interim head coach with the Texans in 2020 at 73, he became the oldest person in NFL history to serve as a head coach in a game. It was a record previously held by former Hall of Famer George Halas with the Chicago Bears.
Crennel went 4-8 that season.
Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak.
Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the interim manager when the Angels (27-29) host Boston on Tuesday night.
The 68-year-old Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season for his self-described dream job. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career that has included three Manager of the Year awards.
After finishing with losing records in Maddon’s first two seasons, the Angels were off to a strong 27-17 start to this season before their current losing streak began. They are one loss shy of tying the longest skid in franchise history, and the skid has dropped them 8 1/2 games behind Houston for the AL West lead.
The Angels were shut out 1-0 in Maddon's final game by the Boston Red Sox and journeyman starter Michael Wacha, who threw a three-hitter against the Halos' star-studded lineup.
Owner Arte Moreno's big-budget Angels have finished with six consecutive losing records in the longest active skid in the majors despite a roster headlined by former AL MVPs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Their seven-year playoff drought is also tied for the third-longest in baseball, and the Angels appeared to be well on their way to making the expanded field this fall before their confounding current skid.
Maddon excelled as a manager in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs, who famously ended their 108-year World Series championship drought during his tenure in 2016. He is 1,382-1,216 in parts of 19 seasons as a manager.
Nevin is the Angels' third manager in just over four seasons since Moreno cut ties with Mike Scioscia, who ran the Angels' dugout for 19 years and won their only World Series championship. The Halos dismissed manager Brad Ausmus after just one season in late 2019, and the move appeared to be made because Maddon had just come on the market after parting ways with the Cubs.
The 51-year-old Nevin is an Orange County native who played 12 major league seasons for six teams, including the Angels in 1998. He has never been a manager, but he spent four seasons as the New York Yankees' third base coach before joining Maddon's staff this season.
Maddon is the second manager to be fired this season. Philadelphia's Joe Girardi was dismissed last week, and the Phillies promptly swept the Angels.
Tiger Woods says his leg not ready and he won't play US Open
Tiger Woods withdrew from the U.S. Open on Tuesday, saying that his damaged right leg needs more time to get stronger to contend in the majors.
Woods made a surprise return at the Masters, just 14 months after he broke bones in his right leg and ankle in a February 2021 car crash outside Los Angeles. He made the cut at Augusta National, then played the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
Even though he made another cut, Woods was limping badly on Saturday and withdrew after the third round, the first time he had withdrawn on the weekend at a major.
Woods posted Tuesday on social media, “My body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf.”
He said he hopes to be ready to play in a charity pro-am event in Ireland ahead of the British Open at St. Andrews, where he won two of his three claret jugs.
This will be the sixth time in the last 12 years Woods does not play the U.S. Open, which he has won three times, most recently at Torrey Pines in 2008 when he had a double stress fracture in his left leg and shredded knee ligaments that required reconstructive surgery when the event was over.
He last played in 2020 at Winged Foot and missed the cut.
Before the previous two majors, Woods sent the internet buzzing, with private plane tracking sites indicating he was at Augusta National and Southern Hills a week or so early for a scouting trip, a clear sign he was thinking about playing.
There was no such flight to Boston this time. Woods last competed at The Country Club at Brookline in 1999, when he won his singles match against Andrew Coltart as part of an amazing American rally to win the Ryder Cup.
“We're disappointed we won't see him in Boston,” said Mike Whan, the CEO of the USGA. “But personally, I'm happy for him that he's looking after his health. I'd rather see Tiger long-term than just in the 2022 U.S. Open.”
Woods always had his sights on St. Andrews, even after he played in the Masters. He said after the Masters he wasn't sure whether he could play in the PGA Championship or the U.S. Open, but he would be at the British Open.
The Old Course is relatively flat, the easiest of the four majors to walk.
Dustin Johnson quits PGA membership to play in Saudi league
ST. ALBANS, England (AP) — Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson has resigned his PGA Tour membership to participate in the new golf series backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.
The first LIV Golf Invitational, which offers $25 million in prize money, is taking place outside London from Thursday.
Johnson said on Tuesday he “had to think long and hard" about leaving the PGA Tour, seemingly ending his hopes of competing in the Ryder Cup for the United States.
“Ultimately, I decided to come and do this,” Johnson said at Centurion Club. “I'm excited about this. Obviously the Ryder Cup is unbelievable and something that has meant a lot to me. ... Hopefully I’ll get a chance to do that again, but I don’t make the rules.”
Johnson, whose last victory was the Saudi International in 2021, is No. 13 in the world, the highest-ranked player in the field. He has held the No. 1 spot in the world longer than any player since Tiger Woods.
“I chose what is best for me and my family,” Johnson said, explaining his decision to join the Saudi venture fronted by Greg Norman.
Speaking alongside Johnson, former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell said he had yet to give up his PGA membership.
“I don't feel I need to,” he said. “I don't want to get into a legal situation with the PGA Tour.”
Rodgers unsure how long he will play beyond this season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he’s unsure how much longer he will keep playing football.
But he’s definitive about at least one element of his playing future: The four-time MVP quarterback expects to retire with the Green Bay Packers.
That scenario seemed uncertain this time a year ago, when Rodgers skipped the Packers mandatory minicamp in a standoff with team officials. That relationship has since improved enough that Rodgers signed a contract extension with the Packers after producing his second straight MVP season.
Although his new deal runs through 2026, Rodgers said Tuesday at the Packers minicamp that he doesn’t know yet whether he will play beyond this upcoming season.
“The conversations I’ve had with (general manger) Brian (Gutekunst) have been very honest and direct, and that’s not going to change,” Rodgers said. “We’ll sit down after the season, hopefully after a championship, and figure out what the next step is.”
Asked if he expects to finish his career with the Packers, Rodgers replied, “Yes. Definitely.”
Rodgers has led the Packers to three straight NFC North titles but hasn’t reached the Super Bowl since Green Bay’s 2010 championship season. The Packers lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional playoffs last season.
“When I made the decision (to return), that’s 100% in,” Rodgers said. “But it doesn’t mean you don’t think about the other side. This is my 18th season. Of course you think about the next chapter and what’s next in your life all the time. It doesn’t mean you’re not fully invested.”
The 38-years-old Rodgers is facing a new challenge at this minicamp as he works with a new-look receiving group after the Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders at the two-time All-Pro wideout’s request.
“Last year, when you have a guy who’s that talented, it’s probably not an exaggeration to say that 80% of the plays in the passing game were designed specifically for 17 (Adams),” Rodgers said. “So we’re obviously going to do some things a little different.”
Rodgers acknowledged he was disappointed over Adams’ departure, but added that “I love him like a brother and I appreciate everything we accomplished together.”
“I’m a little biased, but it’s hard to think of a better player I’ve played with,” Rodgers said. “He had the chance to be an all-time record holder in a lot of categories at receiver for us. I thought that might be a little nugget that would kind of keep him here, but again, 'Te made a decision that he thought was in the best interest of him and his family, and I can’t fault him for that at all.”
Also missing from minicamp is the Allen Lazard, the Packers’ top returning receiver and a restricted free agent who hasn’t yet signed his contract tender.
Newcomers at receiver include veteran free-agent addition Sammy Watkins plus rookie draft picks Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure. The Packers also return Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Juwann Winfree and Malik Taylor.
“I like production over potential,” Rodgers said. “We have some production. We have a lot of potential, so we need to temper expectations and heighten the accountability.”
There’s plenty of work ahead for Rodgers and Co. as Green Bay’s offense goes through a transition period.
Not only is Adams gone, but the Packers also lost their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from last season when Nathaniel Hackett left to become the Denver Broncos head coach and Luke Getsy left to become the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator.
Amid all those changes, Rodgers remains the guy under center, at least for now. Whether he’ll still be there next season probably won’t be known until this one is over.
“I’ve never been one to want some sort of going-away season or anything like that,” Rodgers said. “Plus, I don’t think it’s fair to the mental state at the end of the season and thinking how you feel.
“If you say I’m for sure playing two more, three years and then you have a magical season that ends with a championship and think that that might be the best way to ride off, I don’t want to commit to something. You say I’m only playing one more year and you have a bitter taste in your mouth and still got the drive and the passion to play one or two more years, I just don’t want to get pigeonholed into it. So I’m focused on this season.”
