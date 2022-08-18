Dodge City Casino

Patrons line up to be the first customers at the Boot Hill Casino on the opening day of the state owned and operated casino in 2009 in Dodge City, Kansas. 

 Associated Press

Sports fans who want to bet on their favorite teams should be able to make their wagers in Kansas beginning Sept. 1 if some final regulatory details are worked out, state officials announced Thursday.

The four state-owned casinos in Kansas will have a tentative "soft launch" of sports betting at noon Sept. 1, with an official launch on Sept. 8, Kansas Lottery executive director Stephen Durrell said in a video announcement.

