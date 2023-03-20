NCAA Embracing Sin City Basketball

T-Mobile Arena stands in 2022 in Las Vegas. 

 File photo | Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — An event that would have been unthinkable not even a decade ago is coming to Las Vegas this week. That’s March Madness.

The NCAA Tournament avoided the city until now because sports gambling is legal here. The governing body for collegiate athletics even had a policy in place of not allowing its championship events to be played in Nevada.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.